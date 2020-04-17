Farhan Akhtar's Epic Question For MS Dhoni Will Leave You In Splits; Check Here

Farhan Akhtar is constantly entertaining his fans with some fun pictures and videos on his social media as the lockdown continues. Farhan Akhtar is also known for sharing an extremely close bond with his adorable pet dog Tysta. Farhan Akhtar often shares some lovely pictures of Tysta on his social media, much to the happiness of his fans.

Farhan Akhtar shared an adorable picture of his pet dog Tysta

Recently Farhan Akhtar showed his sense of humour on his social media when he shared a super cute picture of Tysta. However, it was Farhan Akhtar's caption that captured all the attention wherein he also had a fun question for ace cricketer MS Dhoni. Farhan Akhtar shared a picture of Tysta wherein the dog's ears looked straight and pointed.

Farhan Akhtar had a fun question for MS Dhoni

Taking a hilarious dig at Tysta's ears, Farhan Akhtar asked MS Dhoni if he can use his dog's ears as 'wickets' while playing cricket. Some of the fans who understood Farhan Akhtar's reference were left in splits. There were some fans who were also in awe of Farhan Akhtar's dog's cuteness. The fans are surely waiting for MS Dhoni's answer to the quirky post. Take a look at Farhan's post as well as his question for Captain Cool, MS Dhoni.

Recently, Farhan shared a relevant message amidst the current COVID-19 crisis through a video on his social media account albeit with a humorous twist to his popular couplet, Zinda Ho Tum from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He also cautioned his fans and followers to religiously follow the guidelines which are set by the health regulatory authorities and the government through his post. Check out the Rock On actor's post.

