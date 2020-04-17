Farhan Akhtar’s 'Rock On' And Other Films Revolving Around The Story Of A Musical Band

Many movies of Bollywood made by some talented actors were based on music bands. There have been a few films that were well written and executed scripts but resulted to be a hit because of its hit numbers. Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On!! and Lucknow Central, Ranbir Kapoor’s Rockstar, are some of the movies which revolved around the story of a music band. Read about these movies and more below-

Rock On!!

Farhan Akhtar's Rock On was a hit film because of the hit songs that it carried. Farhan Akhtar’s Rock On was a movie based on four friends that reunited to relive their lives and past moments. They really had a great time singing along with their moments of glory as of the Rock band. Rock On!! also featured Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, and Prachi Desai. Rock was an Abhishek Kapoor’s directorial that released in the year 2008.

Lucknow Central

Lucknow Central, which released in the year 2017, was an Indian prison film, featuring Farhan Akhtar, Diana Penty, Ronit Roy and Gippy Grewal among others. The movie tells their story on how music inspires the inmates of a jail and becomes a part of life. And how a few of the prisoners come together to form a band to compete in an event. The film was directed by Ranjit Tiwari.

Qaidi Band

Qaidi Band is a fascinating movie of some undertrials who are brought together to form a music band in jail for a social event. In the film, Qaidi Band, the group becomes famous and their popularity grows through social media. They use their music band to protest against jail authorities & the Indian judicial system. Finally, when the Qaidi Band loses all hope, music becomes their only hope but will it set them free was the story all about. The film was directed by Habib Faisal in the year 2017.

Rockstar

Rockstar, released in the year 2011, was a music band based movie directed by Imtiaz Ali. Along with the music composed by maestro A R Rahman, Rockstar movie provides its audience with a diversity of music ranging from huge rock-based song to soulful Sufi songs. Rockstar movie featured Ranbir Kapoor and Nargis Fakri in the lead roles. It was a story of an aspiring singer Jordon or JJ who pursues his dream of becoming an international rockstar. The song Sadda Haq from the movie is a popular youth anthem even today among youngsters.

