MS Dhoni The Toughest To Bowl To In IPL: Corey Anderson Recalls 2018 CSK Vs RCB Game

New Zealand all-rounder Corey Anderson's last stint in the IPL came in 2018 where he played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore under Virat Kohli. Anderson debuted in the IPL during the 2014 season for the Mumbai Indians and won the championship with them in 2015. He has also played for the Delhi Capitals in 2017.

Corey Anderson reflects on nightmarish MS Dhoni slogging during RCB vs CSK

Recently, Corey Anderson sat down for a video interview with Sportstar and during it, the all-rounder talked about his experiences in the IPL and other insights from his cricketing journey. Anderson reflected on how it is hard for a bowler to find his footing in the T20 format as the process involves a lot of strategising and execution. The Kiwi mentioned how even though a bowler's T20 figures might look impressive to an outsider, only the bowler knows if he was able to execute his plan according to how he desired. Corey Anderson explained how the process of being hit in T20 cricket does not bother him as he likes the challenge of getting a tough batsman out.

IPL 2018: When Anderson, Kohli and ABD had no answers for MS Dhoni

Anderson then recounted the final over defeat that RCB faced in 2018 when MS Dhoni went berzerk at Bengaluru. CSK were chasing RCB's steep target of 205. Usually, with a target of this size, the chasing team is seldom able to make it. But Ambati Rayadu and MS Dhoni made sure that Chennai made it look easy. While Rayadu smashed 8 sixes in the innings, Dhoni smashed 7. The final over of the match was bowled by Corey Anderson and CSK needed 16 runs. Anderson's first three balls gave away 11 runs and MS Dhoni ended up on strike with 5 runs needed in 3 balls.

Anderson recounted how RCB captain Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers and hee were equally confused about where to bowl to MS Dhoni. The all-rounder mentioned how bowling to players like MS Dhoni is a learning experience because it becomes easy for the bowler to read other batsmen too. Anderson also mentioned how the experience was humbling for him as he was not the first bowler who MS Dhoni has thrashed in his illustrious career.

Dhoni hit Anderson's next ball for a six and finished the match. Corey Anderson has not played the IPL since that season at RCB. Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the BCCI has suspended the IPL until further notice.

