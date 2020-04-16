Harbhajan Singh Backs MS Dhoni's India Return Despite IPL 2020 Being Officially Postponed

2011 World Cup winner Harbhajan Singh has backed former Indian captain MS Dhoni for a spot in the T20 World Cup scheduled later in the year. Harbhajan, who was to play under Dhoni for the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the now-postponed IPL 2020, believes that it shouldn't be a difficult decision to pick the former India captain if he makes himself available for selection. The former Mumbai Indians off-spinner said that Dhoni's experience will come in handy for the team at the T20 World Cup to be played in Australia.

IPL postponed: Harbhajan Singh backs IPL 2020 teammate MS Dhoni for T20 World Cup

CSK spinner Harbhajan Singh believes MS Dhoni should make the T20 World Cup squad if he declared himself available for selection. The IPL 2020 was touted as Dhoni's comeback to cricket and prove his mettle to make the squad for the T20 World Cup, but those plans have been halted abruptly with the tournament officially postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic. Speaking to IANS, Harbhajan Singh said that Dhoni is a big player and he doesn't need to prove his mettle to make the squad.

Harbhajan Singh added that Dhoni is one of India's greatest captains and there is nothing much to ponder on his selection. The CSK spinner added that if MS Dhoni makes him available for selection, the selectors should pick him without question.

IPL postponed: MS Dhoni's future in doubt

Former India captain MS Dhoni has taken a sabbatical from cricket since Team India's defeat in the 2019 World Cup semi-final against New Zealand. Speculation is rife that Dhoni could soon hang up his boots and it remains to be seen if the IPL 2020 postponement might fast-track his potential retirement. While Harbhajan Singh backed MS Dhoni for a T20 World Cup spot, he also threw weight behind MI all-rounder Hardik Pandya.

The CSK spinner said that Pandya should be picked for the T20 World Cup despite not playing after the 2019 World Cup and potentially the IPL 2020. Harbhajan Singh added that players like MS Dhoni and Hardik Pandya are crucial T20 players and cannot be judged on IPL form.

