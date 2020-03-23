Farhan Akhtar's Movies That Saw Him Play Extremely Challenging Roles

Farhan Akhtar is looked upon as one of the most talented actors and filmmakers. He is also known for his singing abilities besides acting and directing. Over the years, Farhan has won the hearts of his fans by starring in some of the most compelling movies that were praiseworthy. Here are some of his most challenging roles in films:

Farhan Akhtar's movies: Chronicling some of his most challenging roles so far

Wazir

Directed by Bejoy Nambiar, the film Wazir saw Farhan Akhtar opposite Amitabh Bachchan. Farhan played the role of a cop who loses his daughter after she is killed by a terrorist. However, he confides in a grandmaster played by Amitabh Bachchan who is also mourning the death of his daughter. The whole movie is a mystery thriller that keeps the audiences hooked till the very end and keeps them guessing the outcome throughout the entire film. Farhan mentioned in an interview that getting in the psyche and physique of his character was difficult for him. In an interview with a popular news portal, Farhan revealed that he was quite unfamiliar with his character during the start which is why he went through a lot of research to understand his character well. He also worked on his physique to suit the role of a cop.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is often regarded as the first film that began the chain of biopics in Bollywood. The film was already one of the most anticipated movies after the release of the trailer. The movie spoke of the life of legendary veteran athlete Milkha Singh. In an interview with a news portal, Farhan mentioned that the role of Milkha Sing was indeed challenging for him as the two are different personalities. Farhan admitted that he is more of an urban guy while Milkha Singh is the son of the soil. Hence, he had to move out of his comfort zone to do justice to his character. The incredible body transformation of Farhan in the film also earned him praise from his fans.

Karthik Calling Karthik

The film released in 2010 and was seen as an absolute fan favourite psychological thriller. The film showcased the dual personality of a person named Karthik played by Farhan. The two personalities in the film are said to be polar opposites of the prime character’s traits. The mind-boggling journey is what made it a fan favourite among viewers. Farhan, in an interview with a popular entertainment portal, claimed that playing such a role was extremely challenging for him.

