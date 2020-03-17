Shibani Dandekar And Farhan Akhtar Find Love In The Time Of Quarantine, See Photo

Amidst the Coronavirus scare, various celebrities have started practising social distancing and self-isolation. Various actors working in the Hindi film industry have chosen to go the quiet route of self-isolation to avoid getting in contact with the Coronavirus. As various operations in Bollywood have been suspended due to the ongoing pandemic, celebs are now posting photos from their self-isolation period indoors.

But amidst the self-isolation and social distancing, B-town couple Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar can be seen getting loved up on their Instagram. Both Shibani and Farhan can be seen spending some quality time together. Check out the adorable photo below:

Also read: Farhan Akhtar shares special post to mark 2nd anniversary with Shibani, says '730 not out'

Shibani Dandekar & Farhan Akhtar's loved up selfie

In the photo above, VJ/ actor Shibani Dandekar can be seen holding Farhan Akhtar lovingly. Shibani Dandekar joked in the caption of the photo stating that Farhan Akhtar clearly did not get a memo of social distancing as they both can be seen spending some quality time together. Shibani also adorably regarded to Farhan as her 'Better Half' in the caption.

Also read: Shibani Dandekar's response to Farhan Akhtar's throwback video is too hilarious to miss

Besides Shibani Dandekar and Farhan Akhtar, various other celebrities too have decided to stay indoors due to the Coronavirus. Various stars like Deepika Padukone, Kareena Kapoor, Katrina Kaif and Arjun Kapoor have also shared photos and videos of how they're spending time in self-isolation. Check it out below -

Also read: Lovebirds Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have THIS quirky wish for each other on V-Day

Also read: Farhan Akhtar turns pap for Shibani Dandekar, gives Internet a sneak-peek of 'Paradise'

Also read: Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's combined net worth to make for a fairytale wedding?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.