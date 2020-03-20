Farhan Akhtar Introduces 'littlest Entry' To His Family, Ponders On Name; Netizens Oblige

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar took to his Instagram account on Friday and introduced the newest entry into his family by sharing pictures of an adorable little puppy. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor has adopted a stray puppy and has won the hearts of the netizens as they have been pouring in their love for the little one.

Pondering over naming the dog 'Sleepyhead' and floating the idea by his girlfriend Shibani Dandekar and his daughters Shakya and Akira, Farhan captioned the post with, "Here’s the littlest entry into the family .. Think we should call her Sleepyhead?? #puppylife #adoptastray #doglovers ".

Netizens have taken this opportunity to suggest some names for the cute little canine and have also lauded Farhan's act of adopting a dog instead of buying one. Some of the name suggestions included Dopey, Sleepy, Dogwati, Angel, Snooty, Snoopy and Magic. The Luck By Chance actor already has a male dog named Jimmy with whom he has often posed for pictures and his social media posts bear testimony to their love.

What's next for Farhan Akhtar?

Farhan was last seen in the 2019 film The Sky Is Pink which was directed by Shonali Bose. The actor will be seen next in the sports drama Toofaan which is helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The film is scheduled to release on September 18, 2020.

