Toofan: Farhan Akhtar & Raykesh Omprakash Mehra Are All Smiles In Mrunal Thakur's BTS Pic

Mrunal Thakur has been getting a lot of attention since she managed to bag a prominent role in movies like Super 30 and Batla House. She is now all set to star in another potential blockbuster, Toofan alongside Farhan Akhtar. The star recently took to her Instagram to share a behind the scenes picture with her co-star Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The Super 30 star also had a set of heartfelt words for Farhan Akhtar, Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and other members of the crew. Read more about Mrunal Thakur's Instagram post:

Mrunal Thakur’s recent Instagram post for Toofan

In Mrunal’s post, she thanked the whole crew of Toofan for the lovely experience she witnessed during the shoot days. The star also thanked some particular people individually for their respective deeds. Mrunal thanked Farhan and Raykesh for making her feel comfortable on the sets and amongst some veteran actors. The star also captioned her post with, “I can’t wait for all of you out there to watch this one…It is going to be one for the books…So genuine, so true! (sic)”

About Farhan Akhtar's Toofan

Farhan Akhtar recently unveiled the first look from his much-awaited project, Toofan and the fans of the actor have gone completely gaga over the look of his character. According to the poster, the film looks extremely promising and with the intense feel to its poster, the film can be deemed under one of the most-looked-forward-to films of the year 2020. The film is directed by Rakyesh Omprakash Mehra and Farhan Akhtar is going to be seen playing a prominent role in the film as a boxer in the upcoming film.

