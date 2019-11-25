Farhan Akhtar Pens A Romantic Post; Is It For Shibani Dandekar?

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are giving some real couple goals to their fans. The couple has set the social media on fire with their posts and has even hinted on their relation several times with adorable captions. They are even seen commenting on each other's pictures that are adored by their fans. Farhan’s recent post makes us wonder if the romantic caption is for Shibani Dandekar.

Farhan’s romantic post: is it for Shibani Dandekar?

Farhan recently posted a black and white picture in which he was seen playing the guitar. The Toofan actor seems lost in his deep thoughts while composing music. One does need the inspiration to compose a melody and when you end up seeking it then you can do wonders. He even addressed the picture with a romantic caption and expressed it as a desire to write a love song in his mind. It makes him see the road getting unwind every time he gets lost in his thoughts and thinks about someone. Farhan even posted a picture on his Instagram this weekend with Shibani Dandekar and his pet and mentioned them as Jim and Jam in the caption. The post received interesting reactions from fans and the most fascinating thing about it is Farhan's pet, Jim. The post makes us realise that Farhan is a real animal lover and has a big space inside his heart for them. Shibani went on and commented on the post in an adorable manner and urged the actor to get off his phone. It seems like the two had some great time together and enjoy being surrounded by romantic vibes around.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been spotted together at various occasions. As per a leading entertainment portal, the couple was seen together after they returned from a friend's house late at night. They were seen holding each other's hands.

