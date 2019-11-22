Farhan Akhtar Pens Special Post On 'Flying Sikh' Milkha Singh's Birthday

Farhan Akhtar portrayed the role of Milkha Singh in the 2013 sport biographical film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. The film is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by Prasoon Joshi. The film was a huge success at the box office and is also considered as one of the finest performances by Farhan Akhtar. It received the National Film Award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment.

Farhan Akhtar’s birthday wish for legendary Milkha Singh

Farhan Akhtar recently shared a picture on his social media wishing the legendary athlete Milkha Singh on his 90th birthday in a very interesting way. The picture was from one of the sports events in which the former athlete has participated. Farhan even gave a very lovely caption and termed him as ‘Flying Sikh’. He further wished him good health and lots of success. The picture was a real treat for all his fans and many of them wished too with nice comments. Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the drama film The Sky Is Pink opposite Priyanka Chopra in a lead role. The actor is currently gearing up for his sports drama film Toofan that is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by Anjum Rajabali. Farhan is playing the role of a boxer and the film is produced under the banner of Excel Entertainment. It will release on October 2, 2020. The actor has shared many interesting behind the scene moments from the sets of the film and it has already created a lot of curiosity among the audience.

Milkha Singh is a former Indian athlete who represented the country at various international sports events and has also served in the Indian Army. He is also known as ‘Flying Sikh’ and has won several honours including a gold medal in the 1962 Asian Games. The living legend was also awarded Padma Shri which is India's fourth-highest civilian honour for his contribution to sports. Milkha Singh also became the Director of Sports in the Punjab Ministry of Education. He is best remembered for his 400 meters final at the 1960 Olympic Games and various other contributions as well.

