Farhan Akhtar's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' And Other Films That Spoke About India-Pak Partition

Bollywood has produced several movies that are based on the freedom struggle, wars, and India-Pakistan partition. Many of these movies have garnered widespread attention from the viewers. Farhan Akhtar's Bhaag Milkha Bhaag is one such film that delves deep into India's past. With all that said now, here are other films that speak about the India-Pakistan partition:

Films that speak about India-Pakistan partition

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Helmed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra and written by Prasoon Joshi, the movie features Farhan Akhtar in the titular role. Sonam Kapoor, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pavan Malhotra, and Art Malik play key roles in the film. The movie narrates the life of Milkha Singh, who was a national level Indian athlete. The plot of the movie shows the Partition of India back in the year 1947. The ensuing violence resulted in the death of Milkha Singh's (Farhan Akhtar) parents. The movie bagged numerous awards including National Film Awards, Filmfare Awards, Mirchi Music Awards, and others for various aspects including the performance, and the songs.

Earth

Earth is directed by Deepa Mehta and co-produced by Deepa Mehta and Anne Masson. The 1998 film features Aamir Khan, Rahul Khanna, Nandita Das, and Maia Sethna in key roles. The 1947 Earth is based on a novel, Cracking India, which is penned by Bapsi Sidhwa. The film narrates the story of a young Parsi girl who comes across some disturbing revelations as buddies turn to enemies while the city is facing tension of partition. The Partition of India causes some major problems for the characters in the film.

Midnight's Children

Midnight's Children is helmed by Deepa Mehta. The 2012 film features a pool of prominent actors including Shriya Saran, Satya Bhabha, Shabana Azmi, Anupam Kher, Ronit Roy, Siddharth Narayan, Shahana Goswami, Samrat Chakrabarti, Rahul Bose, Seema Biswas, and Darsheel Safary. The screenplay of the film is penned by Salman Rushdie, on whose book the film is based on. The film was screened at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Vancouver International Film Festival and the BFI London Film Festival. The movie revolves around two newborns who are interchanged in a hospital and later the two babies are doomed to stay in a nation that is facing several issues, partition being one of them.

Gadar: Ek Prem Katha

Directed by Anil Sharma and produced by Nittin Keni, the storyline of this film is penned by Shaktiman Talwar. The 2001 film features Sunny Deol, Amisha Patel, Amrish Puri, and Lilette Dubey in key roles. The Hindi period-action-drama film was one of the most successful movies during its time of release. The movie narrates the life of Tara and Sakina and depicts how they get married during India-Pakistan partition and stay happy, However, things take a turn when Sakina's Father's compels her to come back to Pakistan.

