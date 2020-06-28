Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar & Other Actors Whose Fathers Are/were Prolific Writers

Many of our Bollywood actors like, Amitabh Bachchan, Farhan Akhtar and others have fathers who had impressed the audiences with their writings. Some were poets, while some were songwriters or script/screenwriter. They were legends and had have written some amazing scripts or have contributed their bit to their films. So, here are some Bollywood actors whose fathers were popular writers-

Also read | Farhan Akhtar And Other Bollywood Actors Who Are Writers

Amitabh Bachchan and other actors whose fathers are/were writers

Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan's father, Harivansh Rai Bachchan, was a legendary writer. Harivansh Rai Bachchan’s poetries have inspired readers across all ages. Amitabh Bachchan has always called his father a man of immense will power, humbleness, and simple taste. Harivansh Rai Bachchan had written and given his readers and Indian literature a huge number of poems. Some of them have often been recited by Big B as well.

T 3061 - Birthdays of parents I remember .. the day of their passing , NEVER .. ! pic.twitter.com/5QJwnuwvSj — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 17, 2019

Also, read | Amitabh Bachchan Was Close To Being Injured By Dharmendra During 'Sholay' Shooting?

T 3414 - ... a few moments ago he had breathed his last .. my Father .. had held his hand .. soft .. the hand that wrote genius ..

अभी कुछ क्षण पहले ही , उनका स्वर्ग वास हुआ था ; बाबूजी ; हाथ पकड़ा हुआ था उनका मैंने ; निर्मल , कोमल, मुलायम , ; एक प्रतिभा वान लेखनी pic.twitter.com/rbpB3qwzR7 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) January 18, 2020

Salman Khan

Salman's father, Salim Khan, also known as Salim Abdul Rashid Khan is a popular screenwriter and has written a large number of screenplays, stories, and scripts for numerous Bollywood films. Reportedly, in Hindi Cinema, Salim Khan is best known for his collaboration with another writer Javed Akhtar. Together, they are popularly known as Salim=Javed. When this amazing duo used to work together, Salim Khan was mostly in charge of writing the stories and characters, while Javed Akhtar was largely responsible for writing the dialogues. As per a report in a leading daily, Salman Khan is also taking some writing cues from his father and preparing a script of a love story amid the lockdown.

Also read | Sona Mohapatra Slams Salman Khan's Request, Calls Him 'poster Boy Of Toxic Masculinity'

Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar's father, Javed Akhtar is a popular poet, lyricist, and screenwriter, who has given his immense creativity to Bollywood films. Farhan Akhtar’s father, Javed Akhtar is also a recipient of the Padma Shri (1999), Padma Bhushan (2007), the Sahitya Akademi Award as well as five National Film Awards in his writing career. The duo Salim-Javed were the initial Indian screenwriters to accomplish star status of becoming the most popular and successful screenwriters of all time.

Farhan Akhtar is also a multi-talented personality, who is a prominent actor, director as well as a writer in the Hindi film industry. Some of the hit films that have been written by Farhan Akhtar are Don, Don 2, Rock On!!, Rock On 2, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobaara, Talaash, and Dil Dhadakne Do. Recently, on Father's Day, he penned an amazing note (poem) for his father in his Instagram caption which reads-

बाप की उँगली थामे

इक नन्हा-सा बच्चा

पहले-पहल मेले में गया तो

अपनी भोली-भाली

कंचों जैसी आँखों से

इक दुनिया देखी

ये क्या है और वो क्या है

सब उसने पूछा

बाप ने झुककर

कितनी सारी चीज़ों और खेलों का

उसको नाम बताया

नट का

बाज़ीगर का

जादूगर का

उसको काम बताया

फिर वो घर की जानिब लौटे

गोद के झूले में

बच्चे ने बाप के कंधे पर सर रक्खा

बाप ने पूछा

नींद आती है



वक़्त भी एक परिंदा है

उड़ता रहता है



गाँव में फिर इक मेला आया

बूढ़े बाप ने काँपते हाथों से

बेटे की बांह को थामा

और बेटे ने

ये क्या है और वो क्या है

जितना भी बन पाया

समझाया

बाप ने बेटे के कंधे पर सर रक्खा

बेटे ने पूछा

नींद आती है

बाप ने मुड़के

याद की पगडंडी पर चलते

बीते हुए

सब अच्छे-बुरे

और कड़वे-मीठे

लम्हों के पैरों से उड़ती

धूल को देखा

फिर

अपने बेटे को देखा

होंठों पर

इक हलकी-सी मुस्कान आई

हौले-से बोला

हाँ!

मुझको अब नींद आती है। - @jaduakhtar

Happy Fathers Day ❤️

Also read | Amitabh Bachchan Explains Father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's Poignant Quote On Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.