Farhan Akhtar Shares Street Art Tribute Paid To Rishi Kapoor; Says 'absolutely Love This'

Recently, Bollywood actor and producer Farhan Akhtar took to his Twitter handle to share a tribute paid to Rishi Kapoor by the Bollywood Project. The picture features a street art of Rishi Kapoor’s still from his much-acclaimed movie, Bobby. Take a look at the post shared by Farhan Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar lauds Rishi Kapoor's artwork

If the rumours are to be believed, the street art was made in Mumbai’s Bandra region. In his tweet, Farhan Akhtar mentioned that he ‘absolutely loved the street work’ made by the Bollywood Project. Soon after Farhan posted the picture on his Twitter handle, fans of the actor rushed to the comment section and showered plaudits on the artist’s talent. Some fans also recalled how actors Irrfan Khan and Sridevi, too, had received tributes in such manner. Take a look at how fans reacted to Farhan’s post:

Fans react:

Sreedevi and Irrfan too had an artwork like this — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 28, 2020

Incredible artwork though — Staysafe (@hullare1234) September 28, 2020

The word SWAG became famous very late in bollywood but he had it in 70s. Legend & Always ahead of times — Author Mukesh Patel (@PatelAuthor) September 27, 2020

Rishi Kapoor breathed his last at HN Reliance Hospital after being admitted there on the previous day of his demise. The actor passed away after a two-year-long battle with cancer at the age of 67 on April 30, 2020. Rishi Kapoor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.

Farhan Akhtar- on the professional front

Farhan Akhtar will be seen in his next, Toofan along with Isha Talwar and Mrunal Thakur. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the movie also stars Paresh Rawal and Vijay Raaz in prominent roles. In 2019, the actor turned producer for the web-series, Made in Heaven and blockbuster film, Gully Boy. Starring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the leading roles, Gully Boy was also chosen as India's contribution to the Academy Awards. The actor also produced K.G.F: Chapter 1, starring the South Indian sensation Yash.

He was last seen with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the much-acclaimed film, The Sky Is Pink. The movie released on October 11, 2019. Starring Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar in the leading roles, The Sky Is Pink follows the story of Aisha Choudhary, who suffers from pulmonary fibrosis.

