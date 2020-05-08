COVID-19: Hrithik Roshan has special gesture for Mumbai Police; Farhan Akhtar donates PPEs

The world is facing a challenging period amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The battle against the disease cannot be won without the help and co-operations of the citizens. Apart from doctors, healthcare workers and essential services workers fighting on the frontlines, citizens have also been coming forward and helping out.

The celebrities have continued their good work after pledging donations to various relief funds. Hrithik Roshan recently donated hand sanitisers to the Mumbai Police. The Twitter handle of the force conveyed its gratitude to the actor for his contribution towards safeguarding the health and safety of the personnel.

The city is the worst affected in the battle against COVID-19 and with the force facing a tough time to ensure that the lockdown restrictions are adhered to by the citizens, the donation was rightfully termed as a ‘thoughtful gesture.’

The Guzaarish star also responded that it was his way of showing his gratitude to the police forces, who ‘have taken safety in their hands.’ Hrithik conveyed his love and respect to ‘all in the line of duty.’

My gratitude to our police forces, who have taken our safety in their hands. Stay safe. My love & respect to all in the line of duty 🙏🏻 https://t.co/aaE75HAjG0 — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) May 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Farhan Akhtar also donated towards help in the COVID-19 pandemic. The actor-filmmaker has donated 1000 Personal Protective Equipments, worth Rs 650 each, for the healthcare workers of Government hospitals.

The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag star hailed the contribution of the healthcare workers in choosing a ‘different path’ while sharing how hospitals have not ben able to test as per requirement. He also highlighted how one healthcare worker getting infected could lead to all the other co-workers being asked to quarantine for 2-3 weeks, which could severely affect the work strength at the hospials.

Urging his fans and followers to follow suit, he shared that those who contribute will receive a personal acknowledgement from him.

I am personally donating 1000 PPE kits which are in need across India for our doctors/medical staff



For ur contribution, I’ll send u a personal thanks by mention/video shout/video call for ur generosity



Log in- https://t.co/8Mcz0LAN7w

🙏 pic.twitter.com/AjRgu7LTFC — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) May 7, 2020

Earlier, Akshay Kumar had also donated Rs 3 crore to the Brihammumbai Municipal Corporation to acquire personal protective equipment (PPEs). The actor had also donated Rs 2 crore for the welfare fund for the Mumbai Police personnel. Numerous other stars have also been contributing, be it by providing daily essentials to the needy, or helping the daily wage workers.

