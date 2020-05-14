Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar Step Out To Shop For Essentials Amid Lockdown

Amid the lockdown with most celebrities cooped up in their homes, recently, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar were pictured together when they stepped out to shop for essentials.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar step out to buy essentials in lockdown

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are one of the most adorable couples in Bollywood. The couple recently stepped out to shop for essentials. In the pictures, Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar can be seen walking towards their car with a handful of essentials. The couple is seen dressed in casuals with Farhan Akhtar wearing a grey printed t-shirt and Shibani Dandekar wearing an oversized black t-shirt and red track pants. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar stepped out by taking necessary safety precautions as they are seen wearing masks and gloves and also maintaining distance.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar are currently living in together during the lockdown. The couple got into a relationship around two years ago according to reports they were expected to get married this year. The reports further added that the couple were planning to tie the knot this summer, but had to postpone their plans. Shibani Dandekar is one of the most active celebrities on Instagram. She is regularly sharing updates about her life during the lockdown. Recently, Shibani Dandekar shared a video on her Instagram in which she is seen trying her hand at cooking. See the video here

