Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' Marks Halfway Completion. Here's How The Cast Celebrated

Farhan Akhtar starrer Toofan makers celebrated their production progress. The team reportedly completed fifty per cent shoot of the sports drama. Toofan, which is the second project from the makers of the film Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, is slated to release on October 2, 2020. The team has been in the production stage since early this year.

Also Read | Toofan: A Look At Farhan Akhtar's Rigorous Prep So Far, Watch Videos

During the celebrations, the team was seen cutting multiple cakes, marking the 50% completion of the project. Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the director of the film, co-actors Mrunal, Paresh Rawal and other crew members were seen celebrating the milestone of the production process. Farhan and other crew members shared several pictures on their social media accounts.

Also Read | Rock On: Farhan Akhtar's Best Moments From The Movie

Farhan Akhtar also shared some IG stories:

The makers of film Toofan also released the first look poster from the film. In the poster, Farhan Akhtar is seen in the boxing ring. He is also wearing the boxing gear and seen in a punching pose. To prepare for the role, Farhan Akhtar had undertake rigorous training and physical transformation. Farhan Akhtar has shared the behind the scenes from the film sets as well.

Makers shared the first look on Twitter:

Toofan is produced by Farhan Akhtar, Riteish Sidhwani, P.S.Bharathi and Rajiv Tandon. The script is conceptualised by Anjum Rajabali, Vijay Maurya and the film is bankrolled by Excel Entertainment. The film will be the success story of a struggling boxer. Farhan will be essaying the role of the boxer, Alok Oberoi, who is trained by his coach, essayed by Paresh Rawal.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar Is 'Toofan In The Making' In BTS Video, Shibani Dandekar Posts Best Comment

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar: Times When The Actor's Quirky Outfits Defined His Fashion Sense

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.