Sushant Singh Rajput Said 'No' To Yash Raj Films, Reveals Close Friend Vikas Guppta

After the heartbreaking news of Sushant Singh Rajput's demise broke the internet and sparked several controversies, there have been many people from the industry who came out to show support for the Chhichhore star. One of the many is TV director-producer, Vikas Guppta. After penning down a heartfelt message for giving his deepest condolences to Sushant's family, Vikas Guppta has now made a shocking revelation about why Sushant Singh Rajput said no to Yash Raj Films’ Aurangazeb, in a long Instagram post today.

Vikas Guppta reveals Sushant Singh Rajput said no to 'YRF'

Sushant Singh Rajput's untimely death by suicide on June 14, 2020, has left the entire nation shook. Amid all the nepotism controversies surrounding Sushant's death, earlier this morning i.e. on June 18, 2020, Vikas Guppta revealed that the Kai Po Che actor had said no to Yash Raj Films' Aurangzeb because he was offered the role of the other brother in the action-thriller. He also revealed that his then-girlfriend would support him with all of his decisions and would ask him to do whatever made him happy.

In the caption of his IG post, Vikas Guppta also mentioned that Ankita Lokhande was Sushant's 'Shock Absorber' who would not leave his side until he had a smile on his face. He shared an old photograph of himself with Sushant, Ankita and a bunch of other friends. Read the whole caption of Guppta's IG post below:

"This was the time when I saw him the carefree fun happy lad sushu was . He dint worry about anything. He could leave the number 1 show on Indian television and we could for weeks do nothing and make plans in chai coffee and discuss learning film making plans - I remember him saying No to #Aurangzeb because He was offered the other brothers role and i remember he said how will I say no to Yash Raj but he was able to cause that mad girl in the middle of the picture would say you do what makes you happy we will do when you are sure about things and he would grin like in this picture. we were wishing him getting a film with @parineetichopra cause she was fantastic in #ishaqzaade and my narrating him the story of a show that became so huge to him getting #kaipoche and him telling me the story of how he signed PK like lost count types and then signing the film with #parineetichopra #shudhdesiromance and Ankita calling friends home. What remains are memories. I want to remember him as this grinning boy who was tension free cause tension Ankita ko dekh kar bhaag jaati thi #ankitalokhande you were the shock Absorber and wouldn’t leave him till he has the smile on his face again. #sushantsinghrajput #ankitalokhande #charumehra #poojagor #rajsingharora #niveditabasu sorry some of us have half faces in this one but I just had to put it cause look at him grinning and all of us showing our teeth #balajikebachey #pavitrarishta this is #HaPeace"

