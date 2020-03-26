Farhan Akhtar's Throwback Pic With Hrithik Roshan From 'ZNMD' Makes Fans Nostalgic

Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar is an avid social media user and with over 3 million followers, he makes sure to keep his fans updated by sharing various intriguing pictures and videos about his routines.

From posting beautiful pictures with rumoured girlfriend Shibani Dandekar to his rigorous workouts to his pets, Farhan Akhtar's photos keep his fans updated and entertained. Recently, he shared a throwback picture of himself and Hrithik Roshan from ZNMD (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara) which is making fans nostalgic.

Farhan Akhtar's throwback pic from ZMND

Today afternoon, the ZNMD actor took a trip down his memory lane as he posted a picture on his Instagram handle. The picture shared by the ZNMD actor included himself and his fellow star Hrithik Roshan. It happens to be a picture from the sets of the iconic movie, ZNMD (Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara), in which he and Hrithik Roshan can be seen soaking wet and relaxing on a chair.

Farhan also added a very interesting caption along with the picture. The caption hints one of the dialogues from the movie. Check out the throwback picture shared by the Rock On actor right here:

On the professional front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the movie The Sky Is Pink, directed by Shonali Bose. The flick features Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim and Rohit Suresh Saraf in prominent roles. The actor will be seen in his upcoming flick Toofan, which is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra. The movie is currently under the filming stage.

