Richa Chadha And Ali Fazal To Star In Farhan Akhtar & Ritesh Sidhwani's 'Fukrey 3'?

Due to the Coronavirus pandemic, everything has come to a standstill, as the government recently announced a lockdown for 21 days, due to which the shooting of many Bollywood films and shows have come to halt and movie releases, too, are pushed ahead for an uncertain period. However, it seems like the makers of Fukrey, while being quarantined, are already busy planning the third installment of the much-loved Fukrey franchise, as it was recently reported that Ali Fazal and Richa Chadha have been roped in for the new film. Here are the details.

Richa Chadha and Ali Fazal in Fukrey 3?

As mentioned in a report published by leading news daily, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal are currently gearing up for the next film of the hit franchise, Fukrey. Reportedly, the makers of the film, Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani are currently on the scripting stage of the much-awaited movie and as soon as the Coronavirus situation calms down in India, they shall start shooting for the film from October 2020.

Post the script for the movie is fixed, the makers of the film are reportedly planning to start the pre-production of Fukrey 3 movie. If everything falls in place soon, the audience will get to see the real-life couple once again back on the silver screen soon.

For those unaware, Richa Chadha and Alia Fazal reportedly fell in love after the shoot of Fukrey, which hit the theatres in 2013, followed by its sequel Fukrey Returns, which released in 2017. It remains to see when the makers will release its third installment.

Other films which have taken a hit due to Coronavirus outbreak

Kumail Nanjiani and Issa Rae's upcoming comedy The Lovebirds will be moving to Netflix from studio Paramount Pictures, as the theatres in the US are closed temporarily due to Coronavirus pandemic. Many studios, which had to delay the releases of their films, have now turned to the online streaming platforms, in the wake of the Coronavirus spread, shutting down thousands of movie theatres across the country for weeks. Some of these films include

World Tour, Emma, The Hunt and The Invisible Man.

