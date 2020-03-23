Farhan Akhtar Talks About His Career & Believes In Not Keeping A Strategy; Read More

Farhan Akhtar is known to fit in every character he decides to play. Almost every movie he has been a part of like Bhaag Milkha Bhaag & Rock On!!, the actor has tried to nail the character to the T. Farhan recently revealed his career choice and mentioned that he is very passionate about everything he does.

Farhan Akhtar talks about his acting career

The actor was asked about the success and failure of his films and he said that he thinks it’s not for him to decide but for the audience to watch his work. He was also asked about how he manages to ace in every role and Farhan revealed that he is very passionate about everything he does.

Farhan Akhtar also revealed that he never strategises his career. He said that he does not know where he is headed in the next five years. He added that he makes films and music for people to stay entertained.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar Shares Special Post To Mark 2nd Anniversary With Shibani, Says '730 Not Out'

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar Says He Had The Best Time Learning Boxing For His Next 'Toofan'; Read More

On the work front, Farhan Akhtar was last seen in the movie The Sky is Pink, opposite actor Priyanka Chopra Jonas. Recently, Farhan Akhtar revealed his look from this new film Toofan. The actor will be playing a boxer in the film and has been working hard prepping up for the film.

It was also reported that the actor had faced a few injuries while shooting but it just made him stronger. The movie Toofan will be releasing on September 18, 2020. The movie also stars Mrunal Thakur, Isha Talwar and Paresh Rawal. Directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra, the film Toofan is also co-produced by Farhan Akhtar.

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar Introduces 'littlest Entry' To His Family, Ponders On Name; Netizens Oblige

Also Read: Farhan Akhtar’s 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' And Other Movies On Athletes

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.