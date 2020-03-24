Farhan Akhtar Seen Playing With A Puppy In Adorable Video Shared By Shibani Dandekar

The number of coronavirus cases has been growing exponentially. To prevent the spread of the virus, everyone is advised to stay indoors by the medical experts. Even celebrities all across Hollywood and Bollywood have been urging fans to self-quarantine and stay protected. One of them is Shibani Dandekar who is doing the same with boyfriend Farhan Akhtar.

The lovebirds are seen making the most out of this opportunity and are spending quality time with each other and their pets. Recently, taking to Instagram, Shibani Dandekar shared a heart-melting video which made fans very emotional. In the video, Farhan Akhtar can be seen playing with his puppy.

Have a look at Farhan Khan playing with the puppy here:

It wasn’t only Farhan Khan who was seen spending quality time with pets. Shibani Dandekar also shared pictures of herself with their dogs. The diva was seen thanking Farhan Akhtar who clicked the picture for her.

Previously, Shibani Dandekar was also seen sharing a picture in which she can be seen lying very close to Farhan Akhtar giving major couple goals. However, the diva broke the rule of self-distancing saying that she did not get the memo for it. Have a look at the picture here:

Self-quarantine is practised all around the world as a precautionary measure. The medical experts are yet to find a cure for the deadly virus. Until then, they have requested everyone to stay indoors and avoid social gatherings. Everyone is also advised to not touch their faces and wash hands properly at regular intervals.

