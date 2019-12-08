Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar, Other Actors Who Are Part Of Rock Bands

Bollywood industry has produced several young talented actors. But there are several Bollywood stars who are passionate about their other talents as well. Many popular Bollywood actors are musically inclined. From making music genre movies to being a part of an actual band in real life, the journey of these celebs is quite fascinating. Here are some of the Bollywood stars who have also craved their niche in music:

Bollywood celebs with their own music bands

Farhan Akhtar's Farhan Live

Farhan Akhtar's love for rock music is quite evident from some of his songs in his movies. But many people do not know that Farhan is also an active part of a rock band. Farhan Akhtar's music band is known as Farhan Live. The band has performed several concerts and music tours. They also support their philanthropic brand Mard through their tours.

⁦@FarOutAkhtar⁩ @farhanLiveBand just to say what an amazing night in Leicester last night which was a complete birthday treat ❤️❤️ what a rocking night🎸🎸 next time please come to Leeds pic.twitter.com/zQ3r3hogoF — Ghazala (@gbutt17) November 3, 2018

Saif Ali Khan as the part of Parikrama

Saif Ali Khan is a passionate guitarist who has performed several short gigs on stage. He was also a part of Parikrama, an Indian music band. Saif Ali Khan was last seen performing with Parikrama in 2011. Since then, the fans have been eagerly waiting for Saif's gigs.

Throwback to when Saif Ali Khan performed at Someplace Else with Parikrama in 2008 at The Park Kolkata! @saifalikhan @thepark_kol @SomeplaceElse @parikrama pic.twitter.com/PhNjg9HV9T — THE Park Hotels (@parkhotelsindia) March 1, 2018

Aditya Roy Kapur's love for playing guitar and jamming

Aditya Roy Kapur's love for music was a secret until Aashiqui 2. The actor is also a fantastic singer. Aditya Roy Kapur, in an interview, had revealed that he loves writing songs and is looking forward to releasing an album soon. He also has sung one of his written songs on a reality chat show.

"I liked singing more than anything else. I even had a band. I have been influenced a lot by the old rock bands.” -Aditya Roy Kapur pic.twitter.com/BOhRcLPtPy — AdityaDoingThings (@AdityaMemess) October 20, 2016

