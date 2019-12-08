The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives
The Debate
India News
Opinions
Entertainment News
Sports News
World News
Technology News
Initiatives

Bollywood: Farhan Akhtar, Other Actors Who Are Part Of Rock Bands

Bollywood News

Bollywood has produced several talented actors. Here are some of Bollywood stars like Farhan Akhtar, Saif Ali Khan who have also carved their niche in music.

Written By Riddhi Adsul | Mumbai | Updated On:
Bollywood

Bollywood industry has produced several young talented actors. But there are several Bollywood stars who are passionate about their other talents as well. Many popular Bollywood actors are musically inclined. From making music genre movies to being a part of an actual band in real life, the journey of these celebs is quite fascinating. Here are some of the Bollywood stars who have also craved their niche in music: 

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's 'Toofan' marks halfway completion. Here's how the cast celebrated

Bollywood celebs with their own music bands

Also Read | Rock On: Farhan Akhtar's best moments from the movie

Farhan Akhtar's Farhan Live

Farhan Akhtar's love for rock music is quite evident from some of his songs in his movies. But many people do not know that Farhan is also an active part of a rock band. Farhan Akhtar's music band is known as Farhan Live. The band has performed several concerts and music tours. They also support their philanthropic brand Mard through their tours. 

Saif Ali Khan as the part of Parikrama

Saif Ali Khan is a passionate guitarist who has performed several short gigs on stage. He was also a part of Parikrama, an Indian music band. Saif Ali Khan was last seen performing with Parikrama in 2011. Since then, the fans have been eagerly waiting for Saif's gigs. 

Aditya Roy Kapur's love for playing guitar and jamming

Aditya Roy Kapur's love for music was a secret until Aashiqui 2. The actor is also a fantastic singer. Aditya Roy Kapur, in an interview, had revealed that he loves writing songs and is looking forward to releasing an album soon. He also has sung one of his written songs on a reality chat show.  

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar pens a romantic post; is it for Shibani Dandekar?

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's birthday wish for Arjun Rampal gives major 'Rock On!!' throwback vibe

 

 

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Published:
COMMENT
By 2030, 40% Indians will not have access to drinking water
SAVE WATER NOW
PEOPLE HAVE PLEDGED SO FAR

We Recommend

Related Stories

DO NOT MISS
SOREN DEFENDS SAFFRON RAPE COMMENT
ANAND MAHINDRA STEPS DOWN
GANGULY WANTS ACTIVE NCA ROLE
THREE CAPITALS FOR ANDHRA PRADESH
'WINNING MAKES ME HAPPY': ANAND
SALMAN ON PREITY'S CAMEO IN DABANGG