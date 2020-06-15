Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn And John Abraham’s Upcoming Projects; Read Details

The entertainment world and the stars never seem to have a low key attitude even due to the global pandemic. Our Bollywood celebrities, including Kartik Aaryan, Ajay Devgn, John Abraham, and many others are always up to something to keep their fans entertained during the lockdown or give an update about their upcoming projects that always pique fans attention. Check out more about the top entertainment stars who are packed with amazing upcoming projects in the pipeline.

Kartik Aaryan's upcoming projects

Kartik Aaryan was last seen in Imtiaz Ali's Love Aaj Kal 2 with the actor Sara Ali Khan and Randeep Hooda. In the movie, Kartik Aaryan essayed the dual role of both, Veer and Hooda's younger self. The movie released was released on February 14, 2020, and stored a lot of acclaims and appreciations from fans as well as critics for their performance.

Talking about Kartik Aaryan’s upcoming year, he has a lot of projects in his kitty. Reportedly, Kartik Aaryan will be seen in the film Dostana 2 which stars Janhvi Kapoor and Abhishek Banerjee along with him. The Love Aaj Kal 2 actor will also star in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 along with Kiara Advani. Kartik Aaryan will also star in Pilfer Singh with actor, Amyra Dastur.

Ajay Devgn's upcoming projects

The popular star Ajay Devgn recently released the teaser of his upcoming Zee5 crime series named Lalbazaar. The web series starts streaming on the online platform from June 19, 2020. Apart from that, the Singham actor has a number of movies lined up in his way. Ajay will be seen in the film, Bhuj: The Pride Of India, which also features popular names like actor, Sanjay Dutt, Vidyut Jammwal, Sharad Kelkar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Nora Fatehi. Bhuj: The Pride of India is helmed by Abhishek Dudhaiya under the production banner of T-Series. Reportedly, the film is based on one of the chapters of the Indo-Pakistani War of 1971.

Ajay Devgn will also be seen in Amit Ravindernath Sharma's upcoming flick, Maidaan. Moreover, Ajay is also a part of Rohit Shetty's much-awaited film, Sooryavanshi along with Akshay Kumar and Ranveer Singh. The release of this Rohit Shetty’s film is postponed due to the Covid-19 situation. Apart from this, Ajay Devgn will also join Ram Charan, Jr NTR, Alia Bhatt and others in RRR, an upcoming film directed by S.S Rajamouli.

John Abraham's upcoming projects

Movies like Ek Villian 2, Attack, Mumbai Saga, Hera Pheri 3 and Satyameva Jayate 2 are in the kitty of John Abraham for the upcoming year. But with the current Covid-19 situation, the release dates of all his films will certainly be pushed. His other speculated projects that he will start working on post-lockdown include Ayyapanum Koshiyam Hindi Remake directed by Milap Zaveri, Untitled directed by Rensil D’Silva, Saadhe Satti helmed by Anees Bazmee, Chor Nikal Ke Bhaaga helmed by Amar Kaushik, and Sarforosh 2 directed by John Abraham himself.

