Farhan Akhtar Says He Had The Best Time Learning Boxing For His Next 'Toofan'; Read More

Farhan Akhtar made everyone take notice of his acting and dedication towards playing a character with Bhaag Milkha Bhaag. After the movie, he is now gearing up to play another sports person on screen again with Toofan. Farhan will be seen stepping inside the boxing ring in the movie.

The movie is being directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra which is an Excel Entertainment production in association with ROMP pictures. The movie is expected to hit the screens on October 2, 2020. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor recently opened up about his next Toofan in an interview with a leading daily.

Farhan Akhtar will be seen as a national level boxer in the film. He talked about finding his groove in boxing and continuing the training required. He said that he had to learn a sport that he had no knowledge about. He also said that despite this fact, boxing has one of the best disciplines. He was amazed by how boxing makes an impact on oneself physically, mentally and even spiritually. He further added that he genuinely had the best time of his life as he learned boxing. He also made it clear that he intends to carry on learning boxing and playing the sport more.

The multi-talented actor is currently undergoing rigorous training for his role in Toofan. The role demands a certain kind of shape and Farhan is making sure that he never misses a session of training. He regularly shares pictures of the training on his social media.

Farhan Akhtar and Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra’s duo will be seen together for the first time after 2013 in Toofan. Farhan Akhtar has nailed every role that he has played so far. His fans are very excited about the release of Toofan.

