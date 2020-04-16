Farhan Akhtar On Instagram Is An Absolute Delight And Here's Why You Should Follow Him

Farhan Akhtar is among the few actors in Bollywood who has several talents other than just acting. The Bhaag Milkha Bhaag actor is known for his singing, filmmaking and poetic abilities as well. Farhan’s Instagram account is filled with such engaging posts that make him an ideal celebrity for you to follow. Here are some of the best reasons why you should follow Farhan Akhtar on Instagram:

Farhan Akhtar on Instagram is an absolute delight

His photoshoots

Farhan Akhtar is undoubtedly an exceptional actor having won the hearts of many with his excellent choice in films. However, the actor is also a great model and often posts several photoshoots. The photos he posts are quite interesting and come with a unique caption often. Farhan Akhtar in some images uses simple elements to create a much complex and dreamy background which makes it interesting to watch these shots.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's 'Lucknow Central' Is Based On A Real Life Story; Read More Trivia

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar And Javed Akhtar's Adorable Pictures Together

His pet

Farhan is an absolute pet lover and his Instagram proves it. Since the day he was first introduced to his pet, Farhan Akhtar has never ceased to post adorable pictures of his furry friend. His Instagram account is filled with pictures of himself with his adorable pet and some cute videos too.

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's Popular English Songs From His Debut Album 'Echoes'

Also Read | Farhan Akhtar's Songs That Are Most Viewed On YouTube | Check The List

His relationship

Farhan Akhtar has been dating Shibani Dandekar and the duo make a charming pair. They have clicked several pictures together looking absolutely stunning in all of them. Several fans of Farhan have even commented on how beautiful they look together and even called them a perfect match.

His fitness videos

As an actor, Farhan finds it essential to maintain his fitness. Therefore, he keeps posting about his progress in the gym which keeps fans motivated. After watching him in Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, several fans applauded his dedication towards getting in shape. Similarly, for his next film Toofan, Farhan has been going to the gym again. This time Farhan will be seen as a boxer and is in incredible shape according to some fans.

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.