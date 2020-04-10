Farhan Akhtar's Boxing Prep Pictures That Show His Excitement For 'Toofan'

Farhan Akhtar last appeared in the film The Sky Is Pink. The actor also announced his upcoming project Toofan that will release on September 18, 2020. However, there are speculations that the release date of the movie might get postponed because of Coronavirus outbreak. The actor is also seen sharing some behind the scene pictures from the movie Toofan. Farhan Akhtar has shared many pictures and videos of himself during his boxing sessions.

ALSO READ | When Farhan Akhtar & Hrithik Roshan Collaborated For Amazing Projects Over The Years

Farhan Akhtar's photos on Instagram where he is seen gearing up for Toofan

Farhan Akhtar's boxing prep

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's Films That Won Him Several Awards In Different Categories

Farhan Akhtar BTS pic

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's Best Male Co-stars He Has Worked With, From Hrithik Roshan To Arjun Rampal

The "Tooofan in the making" pic

ALSO READ | Farhan Akhtar's Movies That Have Minted Billions At The Box Office

The Rocky Balboa feels

Get, set, punch

Farhan Akhtar's boxing prep captured on video

Farhan Akhtar's intense boxing training

His "a punch at a time" face

Prepping for "hammer time"

Farhan's "double trouble" training

Farhan working on his speed

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.