Farhan Akhtar's Boxing Prep Pictures That Show His Excitement For 'Toofan'

Bollywood News

Farhan Akhtar is all geared up for his upcoming movie Toofan. Here are some of the pictures of Farhan Akhtar where he is seen boxing. Read more to know about it

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
Farhan Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar last appeared in the film The Sky Is Pink. The actor also announced his upcoming project Toofan that will release on September 18, 2020. However, there are speculations that the release date of the movie might get postponed because of Coronavirus outbreak. The actor is also seen sharing some behind the scene pictures from the movie Toofan. Farhan Akhtar has shared many pictures and videos of himself during his boxing sessions. 

Farhan Akhtar's photos on Instagram where he is seen gearing up for Toofan

Farhan Akhtar's boxing prep

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

Farhan Akhtar BTS pic 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

The "Tooofan in the making" pic 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

The Rocky Balboa feels

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 

Get, set, punch

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 

Farhan Akhtar's boxing prep captured on video

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 

Farhan Akhtar's intense boxing training

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 

His "a punch at a time"  face

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 

Prepping for "hammer time" 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 

Farhan's "double trouble" training

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 

Farhan working on his speed

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) on

 

 

 

First Published:
