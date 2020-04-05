Farhan Akhtar's Best Male Co-stars He Has Worked With, From Hrithik Roshan To Arjun Rampal

Farhan Akhtar is an established actor, director, producer, and singer in the Hindi film industry. He has appeared in many hit films alongside some of the best actors in Bollywood. Take a look at the top actors Farhan Akhtar has shared screen space with.

Ranveer Singh - Dil Dhadakne Do

Farhan Akhtar and Ranveer Singh shared an amicable bond in Zoya Akhtar directed Dil Dhadakne Do. The film released in 2015 and saw an ensemble cast of acclaimed actors like Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, and Anushka Sharma, along with a voice-over by Aamir Khan. The story was a dysfunctional family that went on a cruise trip only to find out the reality of life along the way.

Hrithik Roshan - Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara was also directed by Zoya Akhtar and it released in 2011. The superhit movie saw the three male protagonists of the movie work together for the first time. Hrithik Roshan and Abhay Deol shared screen space with Farhan Akhtar. The movie revolved around the bachelor trip of Abhay Deol's character along with his two best buddies before he got married. The movie also showed how this trip strengthened their friendship and pushed them out of their comfort zones to enjoy life.

Arjun Rampal - Rock On and Rock On 2

The musical drama film released in 2008. The songs of the first movie became so famous that they are still remembered by all Farhan Akhtar fans. The movie also saw Arjun Rampal, Farhan Akhtar, Luke Kenny, and Purab Kohli as the band members of the rock band, where Prachi Desai played the wife of Farhan's character. Both Rock On and Rock On 2 saw Farhan Akhtar and Arjun Rampal sharing the screen space as band members.

