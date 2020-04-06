Farhan Akhtar's Films That Won Him Several Awards In Different Categories

Farhan Akhtar is an established actor, director, producer, and singer in Bollywood. The actor has delivered many outstanding performances that made fans love him even more. Farhan made his directorial debut with Dil Chahta Hai in 2001 and his acting debut with Rock On in 2008. He has received high praise from critics for his performance in various films. With all that said, read on to know more about the various films which won him several awards in his career.

Dil Chahta Hai

Farhan Akhtar won National Award in 2001 for Best Feature Film in Hindi for Dil Chahta Hai. He also won Critics Award for best movie and Best Screenplay award at Filmfare awards. The film defined friendship in many ways and featured Saif Ali Khan, Aamir Khan and Akshaye Khanna in the lead roles.

Rock On

The actor won the National Film Award for Best Feature Film in Hindi and a Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut. The musical film featured Farhan Akhtar, Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, and Purab Kohli as the members of a rock band. The film also had Prachi Desai who played the wife of Farhan's character.

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Farhan Akhtar won Zee Cine Awards for Best Supporting Actor, International Indian Film Academy Awards for Best Supporting Actor and Producers Guild Awards for Best Film and Best Actor in Supporting Role for Zoya Akhtar directorial Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. The film was a super-hit at the box office in 2012. Farhan played the character of Imran who is a writer and re-unites with his friends for a long road trip to search for his biological father.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

Farhan’s first biopic film, Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, won him several awards including Screen Awards for Best Actor, Producers Guild Film Awards for Best Actor In A Leading Role, Filmfare Awards for Best Actor, International Indian Film Academy Awards for IIFA Award for Best Actor and Zee Cine Awards for Best Actor Male- Jury. His performance in the sports-drama biopic earned him critical acclaim.

Don: The Chase Begins Again

Farhan Akhtar won the Neuchatel International Fantastic Film Festival award for Best Asian Film category for his 2006 action-thriller Don: The Chase Begins Again. NIFFF is a renowned Swiss film festival which began in the year 2000 to celebrate films from different parts of the world. It was his third film as a director and Shah Rukh Khan played the main lead in the film.

