Farhan Akhtar's Movies That Have Minted Billions At The Box Office

Farhan Akhtar is one of the known actors in Bollywood. He has acted in various movies throughout his career. The actor also has an upcoming movie that is Toofan. The movie will release in the year 2020; however, the release date has been postponed due to the Coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak. The actor's movies have also minted some good amount of money at the box office. Take a look at movies of Farhan Akhtar that have crossed the 1 billion mark at the box office.

Farhan Akhtar's films that have crossed the 1 billion mark

Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

This movie is considered to be one of the iconic movies that released in the year 2011. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara is based on a trip of 3 best friends who reunite together after a long time and plan to go on a vacation. The cast of the film features Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif, and Kalki Koechlin. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara had a budget of ₹550 million and it earned ₹1.53 billion at the box office.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag

The story of the movie is based on the life of the Indian athlete Milkha Singh. Farhan Akhtar played the role of Milkha Singh in the movie and the actor was also praised for his role. The film had a budget of ₹410 million and it earned ₹2.1 billion at the box office. The sports biopic is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Dil Dhadakne Do

The multi starer movie features Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma, and Farhan Akhtar. Aamir Khan also lent his voice to the family dog, Pluto. The movie had a budget of ₹830 million and it earned over ₹1.45 billion at the box office.

