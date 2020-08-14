Farhan Akhtar Uploads Post On Tyson's Acting Class, Fans Call His Pet 'cute'

Actor and director Farhan Akhtar recently shared a couple of snaps of his dog Tyson on Instagram. The actor also added a fun caption with the post describing his dog's situation and also that his pet was taking acting classes. Take a look at Farhan Akhtar's Instagram post and the comments it gained as well.

Farhan Akhtar's post

Farhan Akhtar recently shared a few pictures on Instagram featuring his dog Tyson. Farhan's pet could be seen sitting on the actor's lap. The first picture featured Farhan's dog with his head down. The second picture was clicked from a different angle.

Many fans and admirers of the actor commented on the post. Many fans mentioned that Farhan Akhtar's pet looked very 'cute'. Take a look at all the comments the post gained:

Pic Credit: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

Farhan Akhtar is very fond of his pet Tyson and often posts many pictures of him on his social media. In one of his last posts, fans can see the actor holding his dog high up. Farhan is spotted sleeping on the ground. The post is quite comical and both Tyson and Farhan are looking into the camera. Farhan captioned this picture- That’s as rocking as our Saturday night got ... #tystagram. Many fans responded to the post with positive remarks. Take a look at the post:

In another post, Farhan's dog can be spotted with a pink bowtie in one photo and a yellow one in another. The dog is looking lazy into the picture. The actor captioned this picture - Beauty and the Best.(emoji) #tystagram #jimstagram. Many fans responded to the post with positive comments. Take a look at the post:

Farhan Akhtar made his debut in Bollywood as an actor with the film Rock On!! (2008). After that, the actor was seen in wonderful movies like Luck by Chance, Karthik Calling Karthik, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara and Bhaag Milkha Bhaag, to name a few. The actor has also won many awards for his work like Filmfare Award for Best Actor, Best Supporting Actor and many more.

Promo Pic Credit: Farhan Akhtar's Instagram

