Divya Bharti, Farhan Akhtar, Sharman Joshi All In One Frame - Can You Recognise?

As the world celebrated International Friendship Day on July 30, many celebrities also took this opportunity to celebrate their friendships on social media. Actor Sharman Joshi also celebrated his friendships and shared a couple of pictures from his school life. Sharing the pictures on his Instagram and tagging his industry friends including Farhan Akhtar, Divya Bharti, Ritesh Sidhwani, and others, Joshi penned down a long caption for it. Check out their pictures:

Sharman Joshi shares picture with classmates Farhan Akhtar, Divya Bharti

Sharman Joshi shared a class photograph with the faces of his mates Divya Bharti, Farhan Akhtar, Ritesh Sidhwani, Rishi Roy and Anand Subaya circles in the picture. He wrote in the caption, "Class of ‘84, what a talented bunch we turned out to be!". Naming all of them and tagging them as actors, producers, editors and directors, Joshi wrote, "Strange are the ways of God...how we all ended up in the same industry". Extending his wishes to them, the actor wrote, "Happy friendship day to all of us ðŸ˜„ Those were the days my friends...".

Fans were quick to react to the picture and were amazed that they were all classmates. One user wrote, "Wah that's a treasure". Another one wrote, "Awesome ðŸ˜". Producer Ritesh Sidhwani also sent virtual hugs at first and later commented, "Our rockstar Mrs Sachdev". Many students from the school were also amazed by this and continued to express their emotions over the picture.

Meanwhile, Sharman Joshi's Golmaal recently completed 14 years of its release. Though the audience loved Sharman Joshi in the role of Laxman, he did not return to the franchise in the subsequent films. In a recent interview with a news publication, the actor was asked about the reason behind the same.

The actor revealed that the producers of the film and his agent had some issues over his fees and that is why he could not become a part of the second film. He added that he hopes to return to the franchise. Joshi further said that he's open to returning to it and hopes that it happens someday.

