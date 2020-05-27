Farhan Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do: Behind-the-scenes Moments That Capture The Crew's Fun

Farhan Akhtar worked in Dil Dhadakne Do in 2015. The plot of the movie is about a Punjabi family that invites their friends and family on a cruise trip. The film had an ensemble cast and it featured Anil Kapoor, Shefali Shah, Priyanka Chopra, Ranveer Singh, Anushka Sharma and Farhan Akhtar. There are also some interesting behind-the-scenes moments from the film that are unmissable. Take a look at some of the BTS videos from Dil Dhadakne Do.

Behind-the-scenes from Dil Dhadakne Do

In this video, the cast of the film is seen having some fun behind the scenes. Ranveer Singh and Farhan Akhtar are seen playing foosball in the video. Farhan Akhtar is seen having some fun time with Ritesh Sidhwani, who is the producer of the film. Ranveer Singh mentions in the video that he did bicep workout on the sets of Dil Dhadakne Do because he had nothing to do at some point of time. Priyanka Chopra, Farhan Akhtar, Anil Kapoor and Ranveer Singh are also seen shooting the title song of the film.

Farhan Akhtar says that the film has great emotional resonance. Moreover, Zoya Akhtar and Reema Kagti also talk about how they came up with the plot of the film. Javed Akhtar, who is also a part of the film, explains how interesting the script of the film is and that it is filled with humour, romance and drama. The veteran lyricist also appreciates Priyanka Chopra's singing skills, as Priyanka marks her Bollywood playback singing debut. Actor Anil Kapoor, who plays the role of Kamal Mehra in the film, talks about his role and states that he has never done such a role in his career.

Zoya Akhtar mentions in the video that her hairstylist team had to do 26 haircuts all the time. Anil Kapoor says that he was there with the hairstyling team to get the perfect haircut for his role. The actor also states how he and Zoya Akhtar wanted a perfect haircut. The BTS video also includes Ranveer Singh, Priyanka Chopra and Anushka Sharma.

