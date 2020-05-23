Farhan Akhtar's Popular Songs That Are Penned By Lyricist-father Javed Akhtar

Farhan Akhtar is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. He has acted in various movies and has also featured in plenty of songs. Some of the songs of his movies are also written by his father, Javed Akhtar. Javed Akhtar is one of the talented Indian lyricists. Take a look at some of Farhan Akhtar's movie songs written by Javed Akhtar.

Farhan Akhtar's movie songs written by Javed Akhtar

Socha Hai

Socha Hai is one of the iconic songs from the movie Rock On!!. The song has received over 4.1 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Farhan Akhtar and written by Javed Akhtar. Farhan Akhtar has also performed Socha Hai at many events. The song was released on T-Series' YouTube channel. The music video features Purab Kohli, Arjun Rampal, Luke Kenny, and Farhan Akhtar.

Woh Jahaan

After the success of Rock On!!, the makers decided to come up with a sequel. Woh Jahaan is from Rock On 2. The song is sung by Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar. Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar's voice makes the song sound more beautiful. Woh Jahaan is an emotional song The song got immensely popular among the audience and it features Arjun Rampal, Purab Kohli, Shashank Arora, Shraddha Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar. Woh Jahaan released on Zee Music Company's YouTube channel.

Senorita

One of the popular songs from Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Senorita is composed by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy and written by Javed Akhtar. The song has received over 1.7 million views and there is also a video where the making of the song is shown. That making of the song video has gained over 3.6 million views on YouTube. The movie is directed by Farhan Akhtar's sister Zoya Akhtar. Senorita is sung by Hrithik Roshan, Abhay Deol, Farhan Akhtar and María del Mar Fernández.

Uff Teri Adaa

The song is from Karthik Calling Karthik. The song is sung by Shankar Mahadevan and it features Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone. Farhan Akhtar and Deepika Padukone on-screen pairing in the movie was loved by fans. The song has gained over 15 million views on YouTube. The lyrics of the song are written by Javed Akhtar.

