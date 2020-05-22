Arijit Singh Lent His Soulful Voice To These Songs In Farhan Akhtar's Films

Arijit Singh is one of the most versatile singers in Bollywood and highly popular among the audience. He started with his career by participating in the reality show Fame Gurukul in the year 2005. However, his major breakthrough came with the film Aashiqui 2 where he was the key vocalist.

Arijit Singh has sung playback songs for many actors in the film industry and Farhan Akhtar is one such notable name in the list. Listed below are some of the songs sung by Arijit Singh in Farhan Akhtar’s films.

Dil Hi To Hai

The song Dil Hi To Hai is from Priyanka Chopra's latest movie The Sky is Pink which released in 2019. The Farhan Akhtar, Zaira Wasim, and Rohit Suresh Saraf starrer was directed by Shonali Bose. Priyanka was also one of the producers of the film. The plot of the film revolved around the real-life story of a girl named Aisha Chaudhary who was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis. Priyanka and Farhan essayed the role of Aisha's parents.

Rangdaari

The song Rangdaari is from Farhan Akhtar's film Lucknow Central. The plot of the film revolved around interesting lives of five jail inmates including Farhan Akhtar (Kishen), Inaamulhaq (Dikkat Ansari), Deepak Dobriyal (Victor Chattopadhyay), Rajesh Sharma (Purushottam Pandit) and Gippy Grewal (Parminder Trehan). All of them form a band inside the Lucknow Central jail and the film showcases how music became an important part of every band member's life.

Desi Romance

The song Desi Romance is from the film Shaadi Ke Side Effects which featured Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan the lead roles. The Saket Chaudhary's directorial revolved around a married couple, Siddharth Roy (Farhan Akhtar) and Trisha Roy (Vidya Balan), who find themselves struggling with challenges of being a parent. The song Desi Romance is sung by Arijit Singh and Suchi while its lyrics are penned by Swanand Kirkire. The song has gained over 3 million views on YouTube.

Upcoming films of Farhan Akhtar

Rock On!! actor Farhan Akhtar is all set to deliver one more power-packed performance in the upcoming film Toofan. The actor is always praised for his dedication and discipline to build the character as per the film. While trying out this role, Farhan gave his fans constant updates of his hardcore training and praiseworthy punches which excited everyone. The Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra directorial also features Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Isha Talwar in the lead roles and is slated to release on October 2, 2020.

