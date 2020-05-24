Farhan Akhtar's 'Shaadi Ke Side Effects': Interesting Trivia About The Film

Shaadi Ke Side Effects stars Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan in the lead roles. Helmed by Saket Chaudhary, this romantic-comedy flick also features Purab Kohli, Vir Das and Ram Kapoor in supporting roles. Shaadi Ke Side Effects is a sequel to the 2006 film Pyaar Ke Side Effects. It revolves around the life of a young couple who undergo drastic changes and experience hilarious events after their marriage.

‘Shaadi Ke Side Effects’ - a romcom directed by Saket Chaudhary with @FarhanAkhtar & @vidya_balan in the lead roles. pic.twitter.com/tWrD09ZS6S — Doordarshan National (@DDNational) May 6, 2016

Released on February 28, 2014, the flick opened to mixed reviews from the critics and the audience alike. Many people revealed that it resembled Hollywood film, She’s Having A Baby. Moreover, they expected it to be shown from the perspective of Trisha, besides Sid. We have mentioned some of the interesting facts about Farhan Akhtar’s Shaadi Ke Side Effects that you must read.

Interesting facts about Farhan Akhtar’s Shaadi Ke Side Effects

Vidya Balan is a pro when it comes to handling and holding babies. This comes from the fact that she has a niece and nephew.

2 days to feel Release ke after/effects of Shaadi ke side/effects ... But this evening will be spent in the warmth of Milkha-ji's home. — Farhan Akhtar (@FarOutAkhtar) February 25, 2014

Shooting for Shaadi Ke Side Effects with an eight-month-old baby turned out to be quite difficult for Vidya Balan. It took about three evenings for a single shot to finish.

"Shaadi Ke Side Effects : Vidya Balan and Farhan Akhtar promoted their film Shaadi Ke Side Effects on Hot Air Balloon pic.twitter.com/hXkslQVnm2 — Rashmi Rush ♡ (@Rashmi_2407) February 17, 2014

On the sets of Farhan Akhtar’s Shaadi Ke Side Effects, there were more than one babies during different times. Many babies were required to be on and off the movie as they had to be present for repeated shots.

Farhan Akhtar and Vidya Balan's professional front

Farhan Akhtar is soaring the skies with the success of his recent film, The Sky is Pink. He collaborated with Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the biographical comedy-drama film, which garnered mixed reviews from the audience and the critics alike. Akhtar has Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra's Toofan in his kitty. This sports drama film will also feature Paresh Rawal, Mrunal Thakur, and Isha Talwar in pivotal roles.

On the other side, Viya Balan was last seen in Akshay Kumar starrer ensemble drama Mission Mangal. She will next appear in biographical drama film Shakuntala Devi, which is a helm of Anu Menon. Balan also has Natkhat and Sherni in her kitty.

