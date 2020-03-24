Farhan Akhtar's 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag' Songs That Have Crossed 10 Million Views On YouTube

Farhan Akhtar is one of the renowned actors in Bollywood. One of his most famous movies is Bhaag Milkha Bhaag that released in July 2013. The film was based on the life of Milkha Singh who is a national champion runner. His motivational story inspired the audience. Farhan Akhtar was praised for his role in the movie.

The cast of the movie also includes Sonam Kapoor, Hikaru Ito, Divya Dutta, Meesha Shafi, Pawan Malhotra and Art Malik. Bhaag Milkha Bhaag also had some great songs that were a hit. Take a look at some of the songs from the movie Bhaag Milkha Bhaag.

Bhaag Milkha Bhaag songs that are most-viewed on YouTube

Zinda

The song got a positive response from the audience. The song Zinda has gained 36 million views on YouTube. The lyric video of the song released on August 22, 2013. The song is sung by the popular artist Siddharth Mahadevan and the music is given by his team of Ehsaan and Loy. The lyrics of the song are written by Prasoon Joshi and the music video of the song is directed by Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra.

Maston Ka Jhund

The song released on May 21, 2014, on YouTube. Maston Ka Jhund was another famous song from the movie. The song has received over 34 million views on YouTube. The song is sung by Javed Bashir and is composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy and the lyrics of the song are written by Prasoon Joshi who has also written songs like Kholo Kholo, Behka, Kaise Mujhe and many more.

O Rangrez

The song released on October 9, 2013. The song was sung by Divya Kumar and composed by Shankar Ehsaan Loy. The song has received over 11 million views and 70K likes on YouTube. The song features Sonam Kapoor and Farhan Akhtar.

