Farhan Akhtar's 'Dil Dhadakne Do' Has Many Peppy Numbers That Will Make You Groove

Zoya Akhtar's 2015 film Dil Dhadakne Do received positive word-of-mouth and performed well at the box office. Apart from the entire ensemble cast of the film, Pluto Mehra, the bullmastiff, also got loads of love from the viewers. The plot of the rom-com film revolved around an upper-class Punjabi family that celebrates the couple’s anniversary on a cruise ship. At the same time, their children Ayesha (Priyanka Chopra) and Kabir (Ranveer Singh) are dealing with their problems. Zoya’s comedy-drama was a summer hit and here are some of the best songs from the film.

Dil Dhadakne Do

The song is a reworking of retro style music. The song is sung by Priyanka Chopra and Farhan Akhtar. However, Priyanka also lent her voice to her co-star in the film, Anushka Sharma. From Priyanka's sizzling yellow dress and Farhan’s cool look in blue to Anushka’s tiny blue dress and Ranveer dancing in a red suit, the song is a riot of colours. The song also has peppy music and catchy moves that pull the audience to the floor.

Gallan Goodiyaan

Gallan Goodiyaan is one of the most popular songs from the soundtrack of Dil Dhadakne Do. The song features the whole star cast of the film except for Anushka Sharma. Singers like Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh croon this number whose lyrics are penned by legendary lyricist Javed Akhtar. The foot-tapping song has garnered more than 175 million views on the internet.

Girls Like To Swing

In the song, Anushka Sharma carries forward her ‘Rosie’ character from ‘Bombay Velvet’ and gyrates to funky music with funkier lyrics. The song is peppy and best among the lot from the film. Sunidhi Chauhan has infused different energy to the song. The song featuring Anushka and Priyanka, in many ways, is a breath of fresh air and shows the actors' camaraderie like no other.

