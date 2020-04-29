Irrfan Khan's Death: Farhan Akhtar Says 'thank You For Wonderful Memories'

World-renowned actor Irrfan Khan passed away today on April 29. The news of his death was a huge blow to Irrfan Khan's fans as well as his friends in the film industry. Several celebs have already shared their eulogies for the late actor on social media. Recently, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to share a heartfelt note, in which he revealed that he regretted never being able to work with Irrfan Khan.

Farhan Akhtar regrets not being able to work with Irrfan Khan on the big screen

The above note was share online by Farhan Akhtar after he learnt of Irrfan Khan's death. In the caption for the post, Farhan Akhtar revealed that he always wanted to collaborate with Irrfan Khan. But unfortunately, they never got the opportunity to work together. He also thanked Irrfan Khan for all the "wonderful memories", whether they were on the big screen or the times when they got to meet up and talk in person. Farhan Akhtar also tagged the post with '#gonetoosoon'.

Farhan Akhtar's online followers agreed with his sentiment. Hundreds of fans poured into the comments section of the post to show their appreciation for the late actor. Here are some loving comments that fans left behind for Irrfan Khan.

[From Farhan Akhtar Instagram]

The official statement by Irrfan Khan's team

Irrfan Khan's death was completely unexpected for his friends and family, as the actor was admitted into the ICU at Kokilaben in Mumbai only a day ago, on April 28, 2020. News of his passing was shared online by his team. Here is what Irrfan Khan's spokesperson had to say about his demise.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heartfelt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heavenly abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it.”

