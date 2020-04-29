Paresh Rawal Mourns Irrfan Khan's Untimely Death, Says 'there Shall Never Be One Like You'

Bollywood veteran Paresh Rawal took to his Twitter account and expressed his grief over the death of actor Irrfan Khan earlier on Wednesday. Irrfan succumbed to a colon infection that was diagnosed earlier this week and was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai. The late actor is survived by his wife Sutapa and two sons, Babil and Ayan.

Have a look at Paresh Rawal's tweet:

IRRFAN KHAN. There shall never be one like you . RIP. — Paresh Rawal (@SirPareshRawal) April 29, 2020

Irrfan breathed his last the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai, where he was admitted for colon infection on Tuesday. Irrfan Khan’s team released an official statement on the death of the actor.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

Irrfan was honoured with awards like the National Award for Best Actor for Paan Singh Tomar, apart from the prestigious Padma Shri from the government in 2011. After his debut with the Academy-nominated Salaam Bombay in 1988, the actor went on to earn acclaim for his performances in films like The Namesake, The Lunchbox, Talwar, Piku, Hindi Medium and many others. Roles in Hollywood films like Slumdog Millionaire, The Amazing Spider-Man, The Life of Pi, The Namesake and Inferno were a highlight of his career.

Irrfan was praised for his work in his last Angrezi Medium, which got affected due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but was watched by many after its digital premiere.

