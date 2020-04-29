Irrfan Khan's 'Chandrakanta' Co-star Shahbaz Khan Recalls Fond Memories With Late Actor

The sudden demise of one of Bollywood’s most talented actors Irrfan Khan has left the entire industry in shock. On Wednesday, April 29, 2020, he passed away at the Kokilaben Ambani Hospital in Mumbai at the age of 53. The actor, who was diagnosed with cancer in 2018, had been admitted for a colon infection on Tuesday. After his demise, many celebs and fans from across the globe are sending in their condolences to the family of Irrfan Khan and are praying for his soul. Irrfan Khan was seen in Chandrakanta, and one of his co-stars, Shahbaz Khan, came out and expressed his feelings about his late co-star Irrfan Khan.

Irrfan Khan's Chandrakanta co-star Shahbaz Khan on actors sudden demise

Shahbaz Khan worked with Irrfan Khan at the beginning of his career. He was the person who convinced Irrfan to do the TV show Chandrakanta. After learning that his friend has died, Shahbaz Khan spoke to a leading daily and expressed that Irrfan’s death is a great loss to the film industry and added that nobody can take his place. He also added that this is very sad news for the whole industry and that he could not believe that Irrfan Khan is not with them anymore. He became nostalgic and revealed a few moments that the actors shared.

Shahbaz Khan expressed that they met on the sets of shows like The Great Maratha in 1992-93. He added that Irrfan was a simple man and loved his work. He also added that it was an honour to work with Irrfan as he was such a gifted actor. He then added that all others on the show used to leave for drinks but Irrfan Khan used to stay on the set till he got the next day's script. Shahbaz then added that Irrfan used to practice his lines in front of the mirror. Shahbaz also expressed that to spend time with Irrfan he had to be brought out of of the room to spend some time with them. He added that Irrfan was a very dedicated, effortless actor.

Shahbaz Khan also expressed that he was the one who had convinced Irrfan Khan to take up Chandrakanta. He convinced Irrfan to do the part when Irrfan was not yet ready to work in the TV industry. Shahbaz added that he tried a lot and told Irrfan that TV is also a great medium and has good roles. Irrfan played the role of Badrinath and Somnath (twin brothers) in Chandrakanta, which earned him the recognition he wanted.

Shahbaaz Khan also said that nobody will be able to fill the void or take his place. He also added that Irrfan was a decent, nice and unamusing person. He also added that he had never seen Irrfan bad mouth anyone, in a foul mood, or shouting at someone. He was totally in control of himself, added Shahbaaz.

