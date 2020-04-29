Irrfan Khan's Demise: Salman Khan Posts A Heartfelt Tribute To The Late Actor; Read

Bollywood and Hollywood actor Irrfan Khan passed away this morning. The sudden demise of the actor has left a big void in the entertainment industry. The film fraternity and people from all walks of life are mourning the loss of one of India's finest actors. Bollywood actor Salman Khan also took to his Twitter to post a heartfelt tribute to the late actor.

Salman Khan on the shocking demise of Irrfan Khan

Salman Khan posted a heartfelt tribute on his Twitter for Irrfan Khan. In his tweet, he said that Irrfan Khan’s death is a big loss to the film industry, his fans and every one of us especially his family. He further said that his heart goes out to Irrfan khan’s family and that Irrfan will be missed.

Here's what Salman Khan said

Rest in peace brother u shall always be missed n be in all our hearts.. pic.twitter.com/KFQ1RoC1H8 — Salman Khan (@BeingSalmanKhan) April 29, 2020

Irrfan Khan passed away this morning due to a colon infection. He was admitted in Mumbai’s Kokilaben hospital. The actor had a couple of difficult years as he was suffering from neuroendocrine tumour since 2018. Irrfan Khan’s team released an official statement on the death of the actor.

“I trust, I have surrendered”; These were the some of the many words that Irrfan expressed in a heart felt note he wrote in 2018 opening up about his fight with cancer. And a man of few words and an actor of silent expressions with his deep eyes and his memorable actions on screen. It’s saddening that this day, we have to bring forward the news of him passing away. Irrfan was a strong soul, someone who fought till the very end and always inspired everyone who came close to him. After having been struck by lightning in 2018 with the news of a rare cancer, he took life soon after as it came and he fought the many battles that came with it. Surrounded by his love, his family for whom he most cared about, he left for heaven abode, leaving behind truly a legacy of his own. We all pray and hope that he is at peace. And to resonate and part with his words he had said, “As if I was tasting life for the first time, the magical side of it”.

