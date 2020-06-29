Farhan AKhtar On Abhay Deol's Nepotism Row: 'Not Possible To Keep Getting Validation'

Recently, Bollywood actor Farhan Akhtar broke his silence over his Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara's co-star Abhay Deol's post, which called out award shows. During a digital media conclave, Farhan Akhtar said that an individual has to believe in themselves, have to work hard and sincerely. Farhan Akhtar further added that if an individual's personality is constantly seeking validation for things, the person will end up being disappointed.

READ | Jitendra Kumar Talks About Nepotism In Bollywood, Gives Examples Of Amitabh, Naseeruddin

Farhan's take on Abhay's post

Interestingly, in his conversation, Farhan Akhtar asserted that he feels that an artist is in the wrong profession if the larger interest of them is to count how many magazine covers they have done or if they came on the front page of a magazine. He further added that an artist may have a wonderful time for a while, but eventually they will be disappointed because it is not possible to keep getting validation from other people. He also concluded while asking if an artist joins the film industry for being an actor, director, singer, music composer, or 'a reality star'.

READ | Farhan Akhtar Asked Abhay Deol To Quit Singing After Senorita Success?

Earlier, this month, when the nepotism in Bollywood debate took the internet by storm after the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput, many celebrities came up and shared their struggle, including Abhay Deol. In a long post, Abhay Deol explained how Hrithik Roshan was nominated in the category of Best Actor, and he along with Farhan Akhtar was categorised as Best Supporting Character. He also stated that after that he boycotted the award functions while Farhan Akhtar was 'ok' with it. Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara released in the year 2011.

READ | Abhay Deol Reveals How He Was Side-lined At Award Functions After The Release Of Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara

Talking about the professional front of Farhan Akhtar, he was last seen in the Shonali Bose directorial, The Sky Is Pink. The film also featured Priyanka Chopra Jonas in the lead along with Rohit Saraf and former actor Zaira Wasim. Though the film bagged a positive response from the critics, it failed to grab the footfalls at the BO.

Currently, Farhan Akhtar is gearing up for his upcoming film Toofan. In the upcoming flick, he will be seen playing the character of a wrestler while Mrunal Thakur will be seen playing the leading lady. Filmmaker Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra will direct the film.

READ | Abhay Deol's Astounding Net Worth Will Make You Wonder 'What Are The Odds?'

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.