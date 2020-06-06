Abhay Deol's Astounding Net Worth Will Make You Wonder 'What Are The Odds?'

Abhay Deol is considered to be one of the finest actors of the Indian film industry. The actor belongs with the Deol family, being the son of Ajit Singh Deol, brother to the famous actor Dharmendra. Abhay Deol started his career in the year 2005 with the romantic comedy Socha Na Tha and since then has been one of the most beloved actors in the entertainment industry.

Abhay Deol's net worth

Abhay Deol's primary source of income is through his movies and his acting career. The actor's estimated net worth is $ 16 Million as of 2020, as per a net worth source. It also claims that he charges around Rs 2 to 4 Crores per movie and he has also endorsed brands like Myntra. Abhay Deol is fond of classy cars and owns a stylish Pajero as well. Pajero cars cost from 27.42 to 30.0 Lakh.

Abhay Deol's movies and career

Abhay Deol started his career with the movie Socha Na Tha in the year 2005. It was directed by Imtiaz Ali and it starred Ayesha Takia alongside Abhay. Next, he appeared in the movie Ahista Ahista and also the multi-starrer comedy-drama Honeymoon Travels Pvt. Ltd.

Abhay Deol had two big releases in the year 2007. His movie Ek Chaalis Ki Last Local was his first crime film and he did another thriller named Manorama Six Feet Under. Manorama Six Feet Under had won the Best Film at the Mahindra Indo-American Arts Council Film Festival in New York City and Abhay Deol also bagged the Best Actor award.

His breakthrough movie was the 2008's black comedy film Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, which was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. His movie Dev D, which was the modern-day adaptation of Devdas, was the one that made him one of the front runners in Bollywood. He also played the role of Arjun in the movie Aisha, a modern-day adaptation of Jane Austen's Emma. His character was the equivalent of Mr Knightley.

One of his most beloved characters ever is the role of Kabir in the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. He starred alongside Hrithik Roshan, Farhan Akhtar, Katrina Kaif and Kalki Koechlin in the movie. It was released in the year 2011 and was directed by Zoya Akhtar.

Abhay Deol recently produced and starred in the movie What are the Odds? which was released on Netflix. He was a part of the movie alongside Yashaswini Dayama, Karanvir Malhotra, Priyanka Bose, Monica Dogra and Manu Rishi. It is the story of two unintentional teenage friends who spend an entire day together.

