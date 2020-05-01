Farhan Akhtar's 'Wazir' Was Going To Be A Hollywood Project | Check Out Interesting Facts

Farhan Akhtar worked in the movie Wazir in the year 2016. The crime thriller film was directed by Bejoy Nambiar and bankrolled by Vidhu Vinod Chopra. The lead actors of the film included Farhan Akhtar and Amitabh Bachchan.

Farhan Akhtar played the role of Daanish Ali. The movie had a budget of Rs 35 crores and it earned Rs 78.69 crores at the box office. There are also some interesting facts about the film that fans might not know about.

Wazir's interesting trivia

Amitabh Bachchan had read the original script of the movie long ago

Yes, Amitabh Bachchan had read the script of the movie Wazir 12 years ago. He played the role of Pandit Omkar Nath Dhar in the movie. The producer of the movie had the script ready in the early 2000s.

Vidhu Vinod Chopra wanted Wazir to be a Hollywood project?

The producer of the movie had mentioned in an interview that he wanted Wazir to be Hollywood project. He said that he also wanted an American cast as he felt the Indian audiences would not understand the plot of the movie. He had stated that he was going to cast Hollywood actors Dustin Hoffman or Anthony Hopkins as the lead actor of the film.

Amitabh Bachchan and Farhan Akhtar's first movie?

Though the two collaborated in the year 2004 for Farhan's directorial venture Lakshya, Wazir was the first movie where they got an opportunity to act alongside each other and share screen space. Vidhu Vinod Chopra had informed Farhan Akhtar about the script of the film Wazir during the screening of the movie Lakshya in 2004.

However, Farhan did not respond to it at that point in time but after 10 years, Vidhu Vinod Chopra again spoke to him regarding the script and Farhan Akhtar had agreed to work with the producer.

Amitabh Bachchan's role

This is the third time in a movie that Amitabh Bachchan played a character without a limb. Before Wazir, he played the role of a one-armed army man in movies like Roti Kapada Aur Makaan and Hindustan Ki Kasam. In Wazir, his character had to make use of a wheelchair to move around.

