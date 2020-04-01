Farhan Akhtar And Shibani Dandekar's Pictures That Will Leave You With Heart Eyes

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar have been a fan-favourite couple for quite some time now. The two actors are loved for the way they portray themselves on social media. Here is a look at few of the most adorable pictures where Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar give couple goals.

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar's adorable pictures

1. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar can be seen in a romantic pose here. They can be seen sitting on the stairs with a rustic background. Shibani Dandekar can be seen wearing a white printed skirt and overcoat. Farhan Akhtar, on the other hand, can be seen dressed in a light rose colour shirt and a pair of khaki pants. The two can be seen smiling brightly as Farhan Akhtar can be seen holding her hands.

2. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar can be seen having a happy moment in this picture posted. In the monochrome picture, the two can be seen smiling as they look at each other. Farhan can be seen shirtless while Shibani can be seen wearing a black crop top. Farhan Akhtar has also jokingly written in the caption how they do not need any toothpaste brand when they got each other.

3. Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar can be seen dressed casually in a well-lit background here. In the picture posted, the two can be seen enjoying Christmas together. Shibani Dandekar can be seen wearing a white and red sweater with a beach hat in this picture while Farhan Akhtar dons a white sweater with a funky hat. They have wished their fans a merry Christmas in the picture posted.

4. Farhan Akhtar can be seen having a candid moment with girlfriend Shibani Dandekar in this fun post. The two can be seen dressed in floral beach outfits here. They can be seen hugging each other as they are in the middle of a conversation here. Farhan Akhtar has mentioned his love for beaches in the caption for the post.

