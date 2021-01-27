Farmer protests supporter Gul Panag fumes over rally violence, calls it 'unacceptable'

The protests of farmers against the government over the farming laws has found the backing of numerous celebrities of the film industry. Many of them have also expressed their solidarity by spending time with the farmers and boosting their morale. One of them has been Gul Panag, who too was disappointed in the violent scenes that took place in Delhi as the farmers arranged a tractor rally on Republic Day.

Gul Panag unhappy over farmer protests taking violent turn

Gul Panag expressed her anger at visuals of farmer protestors climbing the ramparts of Red Fort to unfurt their own group’s flags. The actor wrote that the Tricolour could not be ‘disrespected.’ Terming it as ‘absolutely unacceptable,’ she wrote that it must be ‘condemned unequivocally.’

The Tricolour CANNOT be disrespected.

Absolutely unacceptable.

Must be condemned unequivocally. — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) January 26, 2021

Later, the former Aam Aadmi Party leader tweeted that it was ‘undesirable turn of events.’ She highlighted the support she had given to the movement from day one, but felt the violent turn was ‘condemnable.’

Referring to the flag unfurled by the protestors, he wrote that on ‘sacred day’ like Republic Day, only the Tricolour should should fly aloft the Red Fort.

Undesirable turn of events.

I have supported this peaceful protest from day one, however this violent turn is condemnable.

And, on this sacred day, only the Tricolour 🇮🇳 should fly aloft the Red Fort. — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) January 26, 2021

Security stepped up

Meanwhile, the Centre deployed additional security at the Red Fort, a day after the face-off ended under violent circumstances. The Delhi Police has lodged 22 FIRs against various persons and different venues. 83 policemen were injured in the clashes, and 30 of the severely injured.

The Delhi Police Commissioner is reviewing the situation and will address the media later in the day.

