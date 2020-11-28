Gul Panag Does Push-ups In A Saree, Ankita Konwar Says, 'Yassssss!!!'; Watch Viral Video

Fitness enthusiast and actor Gul Panag recently shared a short video of her doing a micro workout session on her Instagram feed. Her profile which is evident of her love for working out and fitness has several posts of her doing push ups, but a certain recent video was unique and has therefore gone viral on the internet. Read on to know more about Gul’s post and what the fans have to say.

Gul Panag’s Viral Video Doing Push-Ups

Actor Gul Panag took to her Instagram recently, on November 24, 2020, to share a video as she did 8 clean push-ups and all so effortlessly. What caught attention is not how well she did them as she is evidently taking her form and fitness very seriously, but what she was wearing while doing the micro workout. The actor was seen doing her push-ups while she donned a saree.

Not just her fans and followers but all of the internet is taking this video as an inspiration. They are in awe of her dedication to maintain her fitter and healthier self, as well as how she aces it. Panag was wearing an off-white, brown saree, a bindi with her hair pulled back in a ponytail. She added the hashtag #SetLife which hinted that she was doing her quick workout in her dressing room or vanity in the midst of a suit.

She wrote with the video, “Whenever. Wherever!#setlife #actorlife #reels #reel #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit #reellarofeelkaro #reel”. The comments have people raving about the video and how it is an inspiration, some even say that it is the best thing they have seen in a while. Have a look at the comments here.

On the work front, Gul Panag was a part of the movies Bypass Road and Student of The Year 2 which had released in 2019. She was also a part of the recent Amazon Prime web-series ‘Paatal Lok’, produced by Anushka Sharma. In the future, she is to be seen playing the role of Pooja Mehra in Pawan and Pooja.

