Roopa Ganguly slams Opposition on Netaji's portrait row; Gul says Prosenjit looks similar

A portrait of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose became part of a controversy on Monday with some politicians questioning the recent unveiling by President Ram Nath Kovind. As Trinamool Congress Member of Parliament Mahua Moitra allleged that the portrait was not of Netaji but of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee, the freedom fighter’s family and the actor clarified that the image was real. Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Roopa Ganguly expressed her displeasure and questioned the ‘disrespectful’ treatment of eminent artists.

Roopa Ganguly furious over Subhas Chandra Bose portrait controversy

Reacting to the controversy, actor-MP Roopa Ganguly asked if one had really arrived at a ‘juncture’ where people from the opposition were allowed to be ‘disrespectful’ and ‘careless or reckless with words’ towards eminent artists, or ‘even the President.’ She also shared the original portrait along with her tweet.

Have we really arrived at a juncture where being in any opposition allows one to be disrespectful, towards eminent artists, or even the president, by being careless or reckless with words?#NetajiSubhasChandraBose #PareshMaity #NetajiPortrait pic.twitter.com/lZETIpvhjS — Roopa Ganguly (@RoopaSpeaks) January 25, 2021

Meanwhile, actor Gul Panag quipped that 'one thing' clear after the controversy was that Prosenjit bore a ‘very, very striking resemblance’ to Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose when he was dressed in the late leader's get-up.

On thing is clear, Prosenjit bears a very, very striking resemblance to Neta ji once in costume. 💁🏻‍♀️ — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) January 25, 2021

Subhas Chandra Bose portrait controversy

Sharing a picture of President Ram Nath Kovind unveiling the Netaji portrait on his 125th birth anniversary on January, Mahua Moitra had tweeted, “After donating ₹5 lakhs to the Ram temple the President honours Netaji by unveiling a portrait of Prosenjit, the actor who played him in biopic.”

"Is the portrait unveiled the President of India that of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose or of actor Prosenjit Chatterjee who played the role of Netaji on screen? This is why education matters," was West Bengal Congress' tweet.

Later, Subhash Chandra Bose's nephew Chandra Kumar Bose shared the original photo, that had been created by Paresh Maity. The politician and the Twitter handles were then forced to delete the posts.

Prosenjit Chatterjee, who apart from work in Bengal cinema has done films like Shanghai in Hindi, had an interesting reaction. He stated that he felt elated that people thought he resembled Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose after looking at his getup in the show Gumnaami, which is streaming on a digital platform at the moment.

Would like to congratulate Paresh Maity for the wonderful piece of art in remembrance of our National hero Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose. As an Actor,I’m elated that people thought,that the painting resembles my character in Gumnami,dir. by @srijitspeaketh and prosthetics by Somnath pic.twitter.com/HBkXvwFFSw — Prosenjit Chatterjee (@prosenjitbumba) January 25, 2021

