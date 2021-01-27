Bollywood Stars Ashamed Of Farmer Rally Violence; Slam Anti-nationals, Insult Of Tricolour

Celebrities of the film industry were ashamed as clashes between protestors against the farming laws and Delhi Police resulted in vandalism on the streets of the Capital and Red Fort on Republic Day. Reacting with words like ‘shocking’, they did not mince words in calling it 'well-planned conspiracy' done by 'anti-nationals.' Some of them also expressed their displeasure over the alleged insulting of the Indian flag during the event.

Bollywood celebrities condemn farmer rally violence

Veteran actors like Anupam Kher, Arun Govil, Satish Shah and Manoj Joshi were among those who tweeted their strong thoughts on the turn of events.

One of the most notable images in the scenes that unfolded on Tuesday, had been protestors climbing up a post at Red Fort and planting other flags. Reacting to a video, where a protestor threw the India flag while climbing up, Anupam Kher wrote, “Who is this person who is insulting our tricolour on Republic Day?”

Satish Shah wrote, that the only thing he wished to say what that he was ‘ashamed of what happened today in Delhi.’

All I can say is that I am ashamed of what happened today in Delhi. — satish shah (@sats45) January 26, 2021

Manoj Joshi termed the attack on the 'protectors of the Constitution and Law' as a 'wound' on the country’s unity. “The well-planned conspiracy to burn the capital on Republic Day is shameful,” he wrote , while seeking the ‘real faces of traitors be exposed by the media and administration.”

à¤¸à¤‚à¤µà¤¿à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤”à¤° à¤•à¤¼à¤¾à¤¨à¥‚à¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤°à¤•à¥à¤·à¤•à¥‹à¤‚ à¤ªà¤° à¤¹à¤®à¤²à¤¾ à¤®à¤¤à¤²à¤¬ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥€ à¤à¤•à¤¤à¤¾ à¤”à¤° à¤…à¤¸à¥à¤®à¤¿à¤¤à¤¾ à¤ªà¤° à¤šà¥‹à¤Ÿà¥¤ à¤¸à¥‹à¤šà¥€-à¤¸à¤®à¤à¥€ à¤¸à¤¾à¤œà¤¼à¤¿à¤¶ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¤à¤¹à¤¤ à¤—à¤£à¤¤à¤‚à¤¤à¥à¤° à¤¦à¤¿à¤µà¤¸ à¤•à¥‡ à¤…à¤µà¤¸à¤° à¤ªà¤° à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤•à¥‹ à¤œà¤²à¤¾à¤¨à¥‡ à¤•à¥€ à¤•à¥‹à¤¶à¤¿à¤¶ à¤¬à¤¹à¥à¤¤ à¤¹à¥€ à¤¶à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¨à¤¾à¤• à¤¹à¥ˆà¥¤ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤›à¤¿à¤ªà¥‡ à¤—à¤¼à¤¦à¥à¤¦à¤¾à¤°à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¤¾ à¤…à¤¸à¤²à¥€ à¤šà¥‡à¤¹à¤°à¤¾ à¤®à¥€à¤¡à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤”à¤° à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¶à¤¾à¤¸à¤¨ à¤•à¥‹ à¤‰à¤œà¤¾à¤—à¤° à¤•à¤°à¤¨à¤¾ à¤šà¤¾à¤¹à¤¿à¤à¥¤ — Manoj Joshi (@actormanojjoshi) January 26, 2021

Arun Govil wrote that the violence by the ‘annadata’ (food-providers) had displayed a 'shocking image of India to the world.' He also questioned the ‘dangerous agenda’ of ‘anti-national forces.’

à¤•à¤¿à¤¸à¤¾à¤¨à¥‹à¤‚ à¤•à¥‡ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¨à¤¾à¤® à¤ªà¤° à¤†à¤œ 26 à¤œà¤¨à¤µà¤°à¥€ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¦à¤¿à¤¨ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥€ à¤°à¤¾à¤œà¤§à¤¾à¤¨à¥€ à¤¦à¤¿à¤²à¥à¤²à¥€ à¤®à¥‡à¤‚ à¤œà¥‹ à¤¹à¥à¤† à¤‰à¤¸à¤¸à¥‡ à¤•à¥ƒà¤·à¤¿ à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤§à¤¾à¤¨ à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤•à¥‡ à¤…à¤¨à¥à¤¨à¤¦à¤¾à¤¤à¤¾ à¤•à¥€ à¤¶à¤°à¥à¤®à¤¸à¤¾à¤° à¤•à¤° à¤¦à¥‡à¤¨à¥‡ à¤µà¤¾à¤²à¥€ à¤›à¤µà¤¿ à¤ªà¥‚à¤°à¥€ à¤¦à¥à¤¨à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾ à¤•à¥‡ à¤¸à¤¾à¤®à¤¨à¥‡ à¤ªà¤¹à¥à¤à¤šà¥€ à¤¹à¥ˆ. à¤‡à¤¸ à¤¤à¤°à¤¹ à¤•à¥‡ à¤‰à¤—à¥à¤° à¤”à¤° à¤¹à¤¿à¤‚à¤¸à¤• à¤ªà¥à¤°à¤¦à¤°à¥à¤¶à¤¨ à¤¦à¥‡à¤–à¤•à¤° à¤²à¤—à¤¤à¤¾ à¤¹à¥ˆ, à¤•à¤¿ à¤•à¥à¤› à¤¦à¥‡à¤¶ à¤µà¤¿à¤°à¥‹à¤§à¥€ à¤¶à¤•à¥à¤¤à¤¿à¤¯à¤¾à¤ à¤¹à¥ˆ à¤œà¥‹ à¤˜à¤¾à¤¤à¤• à¤à¤œà¥‡à¤‚à¤¡à¤¾ à¤šà¤²à¤¾ à¤°à¤¹à¥€à¤‚ à¤¹à¥ˆà¤‚ — Arun Govil (@arungovil12) January 26, 2021

Actor Swaroop Rawal wrote that she was 'very angry', 'shocked', 'sad' and 'insulted.'

Actor Kamya Punjabi wrote that irrespective of the intentions of the protestors, the point to note was that the damage was done property, that had been built with tax payers' money'. She added that the Delhi police were frontline workers and they 'did not deserve' such violence.

Inka mudda sahi hai ya galat yeh nahi jaanti lekin jo property yeh damage kar rahe hai woh Desh ki aam janta ki mehnat ki kamai se bhare hue tax ke paise se bana hai,n yeh hamare Desh ki police hai jo aaj ke #Frontlinewarriors hai n they 4sure dont deserve this #FarmersProstests https://t.co/DOEdEqaKFo — Kamya Shalabh Dang (@iamkamyapunjabi) January 26, 2021

Actor Gul Panag, who had even joined the farmer protests at the Delhi borders, stated that insult to the tricolour was 'absolutely unacceptable.'

The Tricolour CANNOT be disrespected.

Absolutely unacceptable.

Must be condemned unequivocally. — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) January 26, 2021

Undesirable turn of events.

I have supported this peaceful protest from day one, however this violent turn is condemnable.

And, on this sacred day, only the Tricolour ðŸ‡®ðŸ‡³ should fly aloft the Red Fort. — Gul Panag (@GulPanag) January 26, 2021

Comedian Saloni Gaur stated that violence could not be ‘justified’ and called it ‘undesriable turn’ of events.

Violence done by anyone should never be justified and only the tricolor should be hoisted at the Red Fort, nothing else. Those justifying this are only backing up their statements by the mere act of whataboutery — Saloni Gaur (@salonayyy) January 26, 2021

Delhi violence

The Delhi Police announced that 300 police personnel were injured in the clashes with the protestors on Tuesday. Violating the permission given to tractor rally on three routes emanating from the Singhu border, the Tikri border and the Ghazipur border, the protestors broke the barricades put up at various venues.

Right from vandalism of a DTC bus to an alleged attempt to run over the police with a tractor, the visuals sent shockwaves. Some of the protestors were seen carrying sticks and even swords, and riding horses. This was followed by the climbing atop the Red Fort and unfurling their own flags.

