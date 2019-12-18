Akshay Kumar Quizzed About Interview With Prime Minister, Says Questions Were 'impromptu'

Akshay Kumar who is currently gearing up for the release of his film, Good Newwz, alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan, Diljit Dosanjh and Kiara Advani is busy promoting his film. During the same, the actor was quizzed about his interview with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The reporters asked him if he had researched the questions or if they were impromptu. Responding to it, he said, "How much research do you think goes into asking about aam? There was no research. I asked whatever came to my mind.".

Akshay Kumar entered Bollywood as an action star and became quickly known as 'Khiladi' in the Hindi film industry. His avatar as Khiladi was due to him being recognized as a man who did his own stunts and he was proficient in the skill of martial arts. He rose to the top in the Hindi film industry and then ventured into various genres as a proficient actor. With well-appreciated acting skills and action skills, his Khiladi movies have got a lot of appreciation. Later, he ventured into the comedy genre in 2000. With a well-appreciated comic timing, he has made us laugh for almost two decades now.

Akshay Kumar's Good Newwz releases 27 December 2019

Akshay Kumar is busy promoting his upcoming comedy-drama Good Newwz. The film also stars Kareena Kapoor, Diljit Dosanjh, and Kiara Advani in pivotal roles. Directed by Raj Mehta, the film is set to release on 27 December, next week.

Sooryavanshi:

Akshay Kumar plays the role of DCP Veer Sooryavanshi in the film. Akshay’s character Veer Sooryavanshi deals with the theme of terrorism as the DCP. Akshay Kumar will be joined by Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh in the climax scene of this film. Both Ajay Devgn and Ranveer Singh will be reprising their roles as Bajirao Singham and Simmba Bhalerao in the film Sooryavanshi.

